Frost & Sullivan and TERI Open Nominations for the Prestigious Sustainability 4.0 Awards 2021 in India

The last date to nominate companies that have successfully managed to integrate sustainability into their business is March 31, 2021

MUMBAI, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will jointly host the 12th edition of 'Sustainability 4.0 Awards', virtually on August 20, 2021, to recognize the efforts of companies in India that have successfully integrated sustainability into their business and investment decisions. The awards aim to recognize organizations that have been able to fast-track their sustainability strategies even during the pandemic and strive for excellence in sustainable development.

Companies interested in participating in this edition of the awards can submit their nominations on or before March 31st, 2021. Please download the application form here: http://frost.ly/59v. For any queries or clarification, please reach out to Vivekananda Bhatat VivekanandaB@frost.com, with your full name, company name, title, telephone number, and company e-mail address.

Sarwant Singh, Managing Partner and Regional Leader for Middle East and South Asia at Frost & Sullivan, hopes that the awards will encourage more companies to embrace a structured sustainability program. "As digitalization and sustainability merge into two of the most powerful market influencers in today's corporate landscape, the Sustainability 4.0 awards program will evaluate how organizations are interweaving their digitalization initiatives with the sustainability strategies, and provide them with a better understanding of what they need to do to be future-ready", he said. "Sustainability is an essential tool for long-term value creation for stakeholders. Our partnership with TERI has provided the right impetus to this commitment as we continue to leverage this partnership for increased adoption of sustainability practices in business", he added.

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 on sustainability, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General at TERI, said, "What we have seen is that companies that are sustainable also create more value because they use fewer resources, minimize waste, and consequently overall, they are better corporate citizens. As we move ahead, we are looking at companies that are pushing their profits and minimizing their waste management, we are looking at companies that use sustainability as a tool to enhance their performance."

Sustainability 4.0 Awards emphasizes the four pillars of sustainability - Purpose, Partnership, Planet, and People. These elements are sector-agnostic and are the foundation of any organization's sustainability agenda. The highest-scoring, top two companies of the year will be recognized with Super Achievers Award: 'Sustainable Business of the Year' and 'Sustainable Business of the Year - 1st Runner-up' Award, respectively. This year's awards will also include -Safety Excellence Awards, the Jury Special Mention Award, the Renewable Energy Consumption Index, and Sustainability Analytics.

The Safety Excellence Awards recognize organizations across five key criteria - safety management, process safety, equipment safety, behavioral safety, and occupational health. The Jury Special Mention Award will be conferred to programs that are best-in-class, scalable, and replicable across industry verticals. The Renewable Energy Consumption Index aims to recognize the industry's transition to RE while aligning with India's commitments under the Paris Agreement. Sustainability Analytics will evaluate how companies are effectively using analytics in their sustainability management in three aspects: Effective Data Collection, Usage of Smart Analytical Tools, and End-to-End Visibility in the value chain.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is a leading think tank dedicated to conducting research for the sustainable development of India and the Global South. TERI was established in 1974 as an information center on energy issues. However, over the following decades, it made a mark as a research institute, whose policy and technology solutions transformed people's lives and the environment. TERI's key focus lies in promoting clean energy, water management, pollution management, sustainable agriculture, and climate resilience. TERI's Council for Business Sustainability connects its research work with the corporate sector. The Council guides the Indian corporates to frame and implement their sustainability agenda.

Media Contacts:

For Frost & Sullivan:

Priya George, Corporate Communications - South Asia

E: priyag@frost.com

For TERI:

Aditya Singh Raghwa,

P: +91 1124682100

E: aditya.raghwa@teri.res.in