DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-March-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 26/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.7906 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15186925 CODE: WSRI =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 94528 EQS News ID: 1171897 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)