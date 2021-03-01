Thin Film Electronics' (Thinfilm) FY20 results show how it has restructured operations to support the commercialisation of its proprietary ultra-thin microbattery product for applications such as hearing aids, earbuds and wearable medical devices ahead of the anticipated initial product revenues in late 2021. Operating costs were substantially lower, supporting a cash runway potentially extending through 2021, depending on the volume of warrants exercised.

