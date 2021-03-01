Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per February 28, 2021

On February 28, 2021, net asset value was SEK 299 per share.
The closing price on February 26, 2021, was SEK 300.00 for the Class A shares and SEK 278.90 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, March 1, 2021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on March 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
- Substansvarde_210301_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57d46f87-50ee-457f-b684-74b38eb8aa3a)
