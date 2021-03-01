Diet Coke teams up with Readly to offer fans a new 'Give yourself a Diet Coke break' experience

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Diet Coke has teamed up with digital magazine and newspaper subscription service Readly to offer fans a refreshing new Diet Coke break experience. A free trial of Readly with every promotional pack of Diet Coke, the new promotion aims to offer fans the chance to enjoy their favourite magazines and newspapers whilst sipping an ice-cold Diet Coke

Taking a moment out of the day to enjoy a break has always been synonymous with Diet Coke, from the infamous 90s ads, to the iconic 'Diet Coke Break', it has and continues to be the go-to drink for taking five.



With the aim to make that moment even more special, for a limited time only, Diet Coke has partnered with Readly, the European leader in digital magazine and newspaper subscriptions, to offer fans a free trial to the all-you-can-read subscription with over 5,000 digital magazines and newspapers, encouraging people to take a much needed break. Plus, there is a further chance to win an annual subscription to the popular platform. Because, what's better than reading your favourite magazine and enjoying an ice-cold Diet Coke!?



With research showing that 60% of people feel informed after reading digital magazines and newspapers on Readly and 44% reported feeling relaxed, 39% said they were inspired and 24% learned something new. As people continue to spend time at home, the collaboration enables fans to enjoy the perfect break whenever, wherever. From fashion and lifestyle magazines, to daily newspapers and everything in-between, Diet Coke fans can unlock a free two-month Readly subscription for unlimited reading of thousands of titles via a unique code under each Diet Coke promotional pack ring-pull or bottle cap.



Omar Sadiq-Baig, Brand Manager at Diet Coke Great Britain said, "With people needing those little breaks throughout the day now more than ever, we're really pleased to be partnering with Readly to offer fans of the brand the opportunity to enjoy endless magazines and newspapers whilst also enjoying a Diet Coke. It's a great combination and your Diet Coke break never looked so good!"



Rob Hanlon, Global Partnerships Director at Readly said, "Digital reading is the perfect go-to for a relaxing break and a great source of entertainment and inspiration during a busy day.We are delighted to be partnering with such an innovative, vibrant brand as Diet Coke to offer consumers the opportunity to read our broad portfolio of titles and enjoy a Diet Coke. It's a great fit for us."



The campaign, which will be promoted in-stores and across social, digital and OOH in Great Britain and Ireland across millions of promotional packs of Diet Coke.



