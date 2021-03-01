Flow Cytometry Market Size Worth $11.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 8.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow cytometry market size is expected to reach a value of USD 11.5 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, the introduction of technologically advanced flow cytometry solutions, and increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Instruments accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to its high demand for commercial and clinical applications

The software segment is expected to register the fastest growth owing to new product developments in this field

The research segment is anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D activities pertaining to cancer and infectious diseases

The outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically upsurged the demand for advanced flow cytometry solutions for research purposes

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of an established pharmaceutical industry are facilitating the dominance of this region during the study period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for flow cytometry solutions in emerging economies such as China and India

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Flow Cytometry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, Accessories, Services), By Technology, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/flow-cytometry-market

Increasing regulatory approval and the introduction of technologically advanced flow cytometry solutions are expected to facilitate market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Sysmex Corporation launched the XF-1600 flow cytometer for laboratories, in North America. Also, in January 2019, Beckman Coulter, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, expanded its clinical flow cytometry portfolio with the launch of its new ClearLLab 10C System. This newly launched integrated solution provides a standardized workflow that offers reliability and consistent clinical findings.

Technological advancements, resulting in enhanced accuracy, portability, and cost-effectiveness, are expected to present this market with future growth opportunities. Small-sized high-throughput cytometers are anticipated to gain popularity in the near future due to their associated benefits, such as ease of use and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, improvements in fluorescent dyes and the introduction of bench-top cytometers are factors expected to drive market growth. Rapid advancements in multicolor flow cytometry, which has extensive applications in new drug development, have led to an easy cellular analysis by simultaneous evaluation of several parameters. These devices are extensively adopted by many contract research organizations.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cancer, immunodeficiency disorders, and infectious diseases, including the outbreak of COVID-19, has significantly driven the demand for flow cytometry solutions for research and clinical applications. As per the American Cancer Society estimates, in 2020, around 1.8 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. Also, according to the data published by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), as of January 2019, there were around 16.9 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flow cytometry market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Flow Cytometry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Instruments



Cell Analyzers





Cell Sorters



Reagents & Consumables



Software



Accessories



Services

Flow Cytometry Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cell-based



Bead-based

Flow Cytometry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Research



Pharmaceutical





Drug Discovery







Stem Cell







In Vitro Toxicity



Apoptosis



Cell Sorting



Cell Cycle Analysis



Immunology



Cell Viability



Industrial



Clinical



Cancer





Organ Transplantation





Immunodeficiency





Hematology

Flow Cytometry End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Commercial Organizations



Hospitals



Academic Institutes



Clinical Testing Labs

Flow Cytometry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Flow Cytometry Market

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Luminex Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Sysmex Corporation

Stratedigm, Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Sony Biotechnology, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

