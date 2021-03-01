

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK CIPS/Markit final factory PMI and mortgage approvals figures are due. Ahead of these data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound retreated against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The pound was worth 1.3930 against the greenback, 148.64 against the yen, 1.2688 against the franc and 0.8643 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



