SSH Communications Security Corporation: CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, March 1, 2021, 12:00 EET

CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



SSH Communications Security Corporation makes a change to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:

Teemu Tunkelo, Chief Executive Officer

Niklas Nordström, Chief Financial Officer

Rami Raulas, Head of EMEA Region

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Teemu Tunkelo

Chief Executive Officer



