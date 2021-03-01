SSH Communications Security Corporation: CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, March 1, 2021, 12:00 EET
CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
SSH Communications Security Corporation makes a change to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:
- Teemu Tunkelo, Chief Executive Officer
- Niklas Nordström, Chief Financial Officer
- Rami Raulas, Head of EMEA Region
