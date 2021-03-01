Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Announces Resignation of Director Effective Immediately

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE)(8EC:Frankfurt)(EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centres, telemedicine platforms, operating a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, announces the resignation of Dustin Klein, Director & SNR. VP Business Development. A new Director will be appointed in the near future.

"Dustin provided his letter of resignation to the Board as he intends to pursue other interests." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "I want to thank Dustin for his service over the past two years and I wish him much success in his new endeavours."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

