Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 1
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 26-February-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|607.79p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|609.46p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|601.97p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|603.64p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
