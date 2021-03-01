Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 26-February-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 607.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue 609.46p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 601.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 603.64p