Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the second quarter 2021 (the three months ended January 31, 2021).

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (http://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10PM Eastern on March 15, 2021. Zedge's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011 at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start and ask for the Zedge earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast through the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/39894 & will be live through Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Following the call and continuing through Monday, March 29, 2021 a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 39894

About Zedge: Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With approximately 465 million organic installs and 32 million monthly active users, "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones" is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge" offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and soon to be available as mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

