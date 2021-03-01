Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.: Tribal Rides/Xinda Announces Kick-Off of Beta Program

Development progress milestone for transportation technology company

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / This week, Tribal Rides/Xinda International (OTC PINK:XNDA) announced the kick-off of its Beta Program initially focused on its patent-pending "Driver-Centric" Ride-Sharing platform.

"The Tribal Rides Development team is pleased to announce the kick-off of our Beta Program," explained Chief Technology Officer Steve Ritacco, "and we already have begun signing up independent drivers to our User Advisory Group for input on our product."

Additionally, Tribal Rides' initial platform for the shared-ride market aids in the company's vision and implementation for the autonomous self-driving vehicle market, according to Ritacco.

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) is a technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development to support both individual and business needs in the emerging world of autonomous self-driving vehicles.

About Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc. (XNDA):

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) was founded in 2016 as a transportation technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development, and features end-to-end tracking and management of trips; seamless and connected multi-modal journeys; visualization and complex mapping, and leading transaction and scheduling technology.

