Liberty Partners with HERO to Launch Virtual Shopping Experience

Liberty shoppers are spending 78% more online with virtual shopping

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty, London's iconic department store, has partnered with HERO to bring its unique in-person experience to online shoppers. The new virtual shopping service connects online customers live with a department-specific expert in the Liberty store through chat and video consultations. Virtual shopping brings the Liberty store to life online, and shoppers love it: Customers that are virtual shopping with Hero are spending an average of 78% more when interacting with rich imagery and video content from in-store.

Liberty's partnership with Hero follows the retailer's global rebrand. Customers from anywhere can now connect with a Liberty store associate in-store when shopping online to receive product recommendations, photos, and video consultations, and ask detailed questions at the tap of a button. Amidst the latest UK lockdown, customers have initiated thousands of virtual shopping sessions on LibertyLondon.com, generating hundreds of thousands of pounds in sales.

"Liberty prides itself on the experience of inspiration and discovery that comes from our store" said Eric Fergusson, E-commerce Director at Liberty. "We've taken several steps to permanently bring this feeling to life for our shoppers online, during the current lockdowns and long after. Hero has allowed us to make our store associates central to that experience."

Liberty's store associates also use Hero to follow what customers are shopping for in real-time, making it easy to share personalised product recommendations just like they would in-store. They are able to stay in touch with customers and share product updates by text, recommend complementary items, or send notifications when a product is back in stock. To learn more or to connect with a Liberty product expert, visit https://www.libertylondon.com/ .

Liberty joins leading brands around the world partnering with Hero to offer shoppers a seamless virtual shopping experience. Check out our customer stories to discover how others are making online shopping more human.

About Liberty

Synonymous with the city its shop stands in, Liberty is a brand driven by discovery. Born in 1875 from the adventurous and disruptive spirit of Arthur Lasenby Liberty, the brand has remained true to its heritage and is famed for its print, fabrics, and design. Liberty continues to be associated with the world of arts and culture, building on its founder's legacy to seek out the new and the beautiful. Today, Liberty is recognised for its cultural collaborations, inspiring curation, and directional design. The iconic Regent Street shop encompasses six floors of fashion, beauty, Little Liberty childrenswear, accessories and homewares - bringing together the world's leading premium and luxury brands and housing them alongside its own Liberty range. LibertyLondon.com, @LibertyLondon

About HERO

In partnership with global brands including LVMH, Levi's, Nike, and Herman Miller, Hero is the world's leading virtual shopping platform, bringing the IRL experience to online shoppers. With Hero, millions of shoppers interact with real experts at their favorite brands through video shopping messaging and real-time chat. Shoppers are 21x more likely to make a purchase when using Hero. Launched in 2015, the company has raised $15M to-date and partners with more than 200 global brands. Hero is headquartered in London and NYC and currently employs 100+ globally. For more information, visit www.usehero.com