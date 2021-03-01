Mouser Electronics Inc. today released Artificial Intelligence: Improving Harvests and the Human Experience, the third eBook from The Intelligent Revolution series. The new eBook examines fascinating new uses for artificial intelligence (AI) in farming and other specialised applications targeting the human experience. Mouser's AI-focused eBook series is part of the company's award-winning Empowering Innovation Together program.

"While many are familiar with some common uses for artificial intelligence, innovative scientists around the world are constantly finding new applications," said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Mouser Electronics. "Our newest Intelligent Revolution eBook explores how AI is being used to deliver real improvements to quality of life for people in all corners of the world."

The first article in the new eBook explores how farmers are using AI to inform changes in techniques and strategies. Another article tells the story of how technicians at a research lab are training robots to help children with autism spectrum disorder. The third article takes readers to Uganda, where AI-based speech recognition of different dialects can help identify potential crises in remote communities.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry's most recognised electronic component marketing programs. Previous series have highlighted the process of turning an idea into a product, as well as innovative developments in robotics and smart city design.

To learn more about this and all of Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together series, visit https://eu.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter. To read the new Artificial Intelligence: Improving Harvests and the Human Experience eBook, go to https://eu.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/artificial-intelligence/ai-saves-lives/.

