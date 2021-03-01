Arcline Investment Management Acquires ChargePoint Technology Holdings Limited

LIVERPOOL, England, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.3 billion of cumulative capital commitments, today announced that it has acquired ChargePoint Technology Holdings Limited ("ChargePoint" or "the Company"). The transaction is the inaugural investment of Arcline's second fund and marks an exit for UK mid-market private equity firm LDC following a four-year partnership. ChargePoint is anticipated to be the first of several acquisitions as Arcline builds a specialty process technologies platform focused on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical end markets.

ChargePoint Technology is a leading manufacturer of containment and aseptic powder transfer technologies, primarily used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioprocessing applications, with a customer base that includes all the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

ChargePoint's products include multi-use and single-use split butterfly valves, charge bottles and bags, process solution accessories, and spare parts, which are marketed under brands including PharmaSafe, AseptiSafe, ChargeBag, and SingleUse. These mission-critical technologies enable ChargePoint's customers to establish safe and reliable manufacturing process environments.

Arcline commented, "ChargePoint supports the production of life-saving therapies by providing best-in-class containment and aseptic transfer technologies to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Specifically, the Company's products provide industry-leading solutions for handling highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and sterile drug products across the most demanding drug manufacturing applications in the areas of oncology, diabetes, and other highly toxic therapies. We are committed to supporting ChargePoint in its next phase of growth through investments in product development, go-to-market capabilities, and add-on acquisitions."

Chris Eccles, CEO of ChargePoint, added, "We are excited to partner with Arcline, a firm that shares our passion for providing our customers with safer containment and sterile transfer technologies, which are critical to the future of medicine. We look forward to expanding our critical role in pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioprocessing as we invest in our next phase of growth."

GCA Altium served as financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP provided legal counsel to Arcline in connection with the acquisition.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses with structurally recurring revenue streams in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & biopharmaceutical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm's more than 35 professionals are predominantly based in New York and San Francisco. For more information about Arcline's investment philosophy and values, visit www.arcline.com.

About ChargePoint Technology

ChargePoint Technology is a leader in safe powder handling with patented process technology in containment and sterile powder transfer solutions. ChargePoint's products are used primarily in pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioprocessing applications, and include split butterfly valves, charge bottles and bags, process solution accessories, and spare parts. The Company is headquartered in Liverpool, United Kingdom. www.thechargepoint.com

