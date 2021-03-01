Luvu Brands, Inc.: Luvu Brands to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021

Luvu Brands invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday March 3, 2021.

The Emerging Growth Conference is premiering on March 3, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Louis Friedman, in real time.

Louis Friedman will go through the formal presentation and then open the webinar for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Friedman will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time. Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will be presenting at 2:45 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

To attend the Emerging Growth Conference, please register here to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8069737362322078988'source=LUVU.

If attendees are not able to join the live event on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass / drug merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, https://www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. We look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long- term growth. Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, we are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. It is these companies that we strive to showcase through the Emerging Growth Conference. Every other week, eight companies will present to an entirely new demographic of audience who may become shareholders of the respective companies.

