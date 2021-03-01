Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021

Bergio International invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), a leading designer, manufacturer, and retail outlet for the Bergio Brand of designer jewelry, including exquisite proprietary collections of rings, necklaces, earrings, and other fine accessories, (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 3, 2021.

The second Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 3, 2001, this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Berge Abajian in real time.

Mr. Abajian will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Abajian will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time.

Bergio International, Inc. (OTC Pink:BRGO) will be presenting at 2:15 Eastern time for 45 minutes.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. The Emerging Growth Conference was launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Provided above is the current Emerging Growth Conference schedule for featured presentations. Each company's presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy and more.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand is our most important asset. The Bergio brand is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Bergio is one of the most coveted brands of fine jewelry. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. As President, CEO, and Head Designer of Bergio, Berge Abajian performs a highly successful balancing act, accomplished with equal parts precision and passion. An informed and inspirational leader, Berge directs the company with the eye and soul of a designer and the mind of a businessman. The role that is perhaps closest to his heart, however, is that of designer. With family jewelry roots reaching back the 1930s, Berge is a third-generation jeweler and a purist when it comes to design. Berge's understanding of every aspect, in both design and manufacturing, creates collections that are nothing short of peerless in craftsmanship and style. Berge creates a collection; he looks well beyond the drawing board. Berge focuses on the woman who will ultimately wear his pieces, bringing to creation a magnificent piece of jewelry that reflects the beauty and vitality a woman possesses. Bergio creations are a seamless blend of classic elegance and subtle flair, adding to a woman's charm while never overpowering her.

It is our intention to establish Bergio as a holding company for the purpose of establishing retails stores worldwide. Our branded product lines are products and/or collections designed by our designer and CEO Berge Abajian and will be the centerpiece of our retail stores. We also intend to complement our own quality-designed jewelry with other products and our own specially-designed handbags. This is in line with our strategy and belief that a brand name can create an association with innovation, design, and quality, which helps add value to the individual products as well as facilitate the introduction of new products.

