Montag, 01.03.2021
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
01.03.2021 | 13:19
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights 
01-March-2021 / 11:47 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers") 
 
Listed Voting Rights and Capital 
 
 
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency 
Rule 5.6.1. 
 
Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,619,834 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each. Of this total, 1,274,209 
'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,345,625. This number may be used by shareholders 
as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, 
or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
Enquiries: 
 
Bethan Flavin 
Assistant Company Secretary 
020 8996 2105 
 
1 March 2021 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:          FSTA 
LEI Code:      213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.:  94542 
EQS News ID:   1171969 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 06:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
