Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration will be presenting on March 5th at 11:00am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

