Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2021 | 13:34
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 1

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

1 March 2021

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 28 February 2021, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 41,459,769. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is 41,459,769.

The above figure (41,459,769) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in The Biotech Growth Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.