FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 26 February 2021 was 843.13p (ex income) 846.94p (cum income).

01 March 2021