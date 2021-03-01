Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Provides Replay of Podcast with CEO and Waypoint Refinery

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) completed their first live podcast with its Investor Relations firm, Waypoint Refinery, and the CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, Steffan Dalsgaard. The podcast highlighted many of the recent accomplishments and company goals that are set to achieve by its management and team involved.

Click this link to hear the podcast replay: https://youtu.be/TaPu-74MLJY

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "I was very happy to speak with Waypoint Refinery on our first live podcast. I touched base on our entire business and I tried my best to give as much information as possible. Our team has some exciting weeks ahead as we transition both Golden Triangle Ventures and HyFrontier Technologies into new locations. We anticipate this shift will launch the company product lines, begin marketing efforts and generate sales and profits for our business. Lots of other projects are being developed and it seems as though our plan is falling into place perfectly. We have an amazing team that helps push towards every goal of this company and I am honored to execute on our vision for everyone involved."

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to spin-off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the Industrial Hemp/CBD space. Further, management is in the process of building an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the company's products and services. The company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. Additionally, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to move its current location in Colorado to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Florida to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans to begin commercializing this technology.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

