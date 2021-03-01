GSFI Finalizes Payoff of Convertible Promissory Note to Quick Capital, LLC

Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today, the Convertible Promissory Note of Green Stream Holdings Inc. in favor of EMA Financial, LLC dated September 22, 2020, in the amount of $147,000.00 (including terms and pre-payment penalty) has been prepaid.

On February 24, 2021, the Company made the payment of $147,000 as full and final payment of the Promissory Note which included all principal, interest and any prepayment fees associated with this Promissory Note; Accordingly, the parties have no further rights or obligations as to each other and the Registrant will have no obligations to issue securities to Quick Capital, LLC under this Promissory Note.

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. is actively pursuing settlement, retirement and/or payoff of all remaining debt in the Company and anticipates announcing the elimination of all convertible debt by end of Q2 2021 in preparation for application to OTCQB® Venture Market. The OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

As previously announced, the Company is no longer working with Manhattan Transfer, and has moved its business to Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co. (http://www.oldemonmouth.com) for enhanced reliability, shareholder accessibility and overall transaction efficiency.

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer is a Full-Service Transfer Agency offering a wide variety of services from traditional Transfer/Registrar functions to more advanced Proxy and Escrow transactions.

With 20 years in the Stock Transfer business, Olde Monmouth has the knowledge and experience to meet the demands of the most sophisticated Public Companies while providing the prompt and responsive service that you would expect from a small family owned and operated business.

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co is located at 200 Memorial Pkwy Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 and can be reached at 732.872.2727

Shareholders may contact Old Monmouth for any and all relevant inquiries.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

