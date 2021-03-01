Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the appointment of Patricia Elias as the Company's new Chief People and Places Officer. A people-oriented, global business leader, she brings a proven track-record of driving innovation, integrity and impact that will help CSG harness the power and collective talents of its more than 4,800 global employees.

"As CSG continues to evolve, we are thrilled to have Patricia's rich experience developing people strategies to help drive our growth and industry leadership," CSG CEO, Brian Shepherd said. "She is an impressive leader who has proven she can excite, inspire, develop and lead a global team."

"People and culture are at the heart of everything we do. Staying true to our values while accelerating our strategic growth and transformation will enable us to build an even more inclusive, innovative, and agile CSG," Shepherd added.

Elias joins CSG from ServiceSource International, where she served on the executive team as their chief legal and people officer, providing oversight of global human resources, legal, and compliance.

"I'm excited to join CSG and a leadership team that recognizes the impact a growth mindset and inclusive culture can have on business success," Elias said. "I look forward to sharing my passion for fostering equitable, employee-centric programs to create an even more meaningful, intentional, and diverse employee experience at this dynamic company."

Elias began her career practicing corporate and securities law and later served as corporate counsel for ViaWest and Flextronics. Combining her legal experience and enthusiasm for learning, she also served three years as a lecturer of business law and public policy at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business.

She holds a J.D. from Georgetown University and a B.A. in Psychology from Duke University.





Patricia Elias, CSG Chief People and Places Officer



About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

