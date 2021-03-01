Anzeige
Montag, 01.03.2021
Zimtu Capital Corp. to Exhibit at PDAC 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the annual PDAC 2021 Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event, which will be held virtually this year from Monday, March 8th until Thursday, March 11th.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect travel and major gatherings, PDAC's decision to move forward with a virtual event offers a safe and innovative solution for the industry to access the opportunities provided by the traditional in-person convention in Toronto," says Dave Hodge, President of Zimtu Capital. "Just like the traditional PDAC, visitors to the two virtual Zimtu Capital booths in the Investors Exchange will be able to meet representatives of nine attending ZimtuADVANTAGE companies. We look forward to introducing Zimtu and our co-exhibiting companies to this year's virtual attendees."

Representatives from the following ZimtuADVANTAGE companies will be available to contact during PDAC 2021: Arctic Star Exploration (ADD); Ares Strategic Mining (ARS); Core Assets (CC); Commerce Resources (CCE); Eagle Bay Resources (privately-held); Lake Winn Resources (LWR); Saville Resources (SRE); Ximen Mining (XIM); and Zambezi Sports (privately-held). Stephan Bogner, founder of Rockstone Research and CEO of Elementum International AG, will also be co-exhibiting with Zimtu Capital.

Visitors to the virtual Zimtu booth, either PDAC attendees or guests of Zimtu, will be greeted by dedicated concierges via secure Zoom video link from the Zimtu boardroom who will be able to provide introductions to any co-exhibiting company. Visitors will also be able to attend via secure Zoom video link individually scheduled ZimtuADVANTAGE company presentations during the four days of PDAC 2021. More information regarding these presentations will be made available before the convention and trade show begins on March 8th.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"David Hodge"
David Hodge
President & Director
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632467/Zimtu-Capital-Corp-to-Exhibit-at-PDAC-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
