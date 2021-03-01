eXciteOSA is the World's First Daytime Therapy Targeting the Root Cause of Mild Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Snoring

Signifier Medical Technologies, an innovator in the sleep disordered breathing market, today announced that eXciteOSA, the first and only daytime intraoral neuromuscular stimulation device for treating mild obstructive sleep apnea and snoring, has received the prestigious GOOD DESIGN Award in the Medical category. The device was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), giving millions of sufferers in the U.S. access to this innovative therapy.

"We are honored to accept this recognition for eXciteOSA, which provides people who suffer from sleep disordered breathing a new treatment option the first major innovation for the treatment of sleep apnea since the invention of the continuous positive airway pressure machine nearly 40 years ago," said Akhil Tripathi, CEO and co-founder of Signifier Medical Technologies. "As a daytime treatment, the device was specifically designed to be compact and mobile. Paired with the eXciteOSA smartphone or tablet application, the device allows patients to use it freely while tracking progress and results wherever they go. This award further demonstrates the value of eXciteOSA as a proven, transformative treatment for patients with a design optimized for ease of use and high functionality."

The GOOD DESIGN award is presented by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Each year since 1950, The Chicago Athenaeum presents the award to the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world. With 30 distinguished award categories across various industries, the GOOD DESIGN Award was founded to create an awareness of contemporary design and to honor both products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Unlike devices used while patients sleep, eXciteOSA is the first device used while awake that is intended to improve tongue muscle function, targeting the root causes of these conditions. Used for only 20 minutes per day for a period of six weeks and then twice per week, the therapy is clinically proven to improve the quality of sleep by significantly reducing obstructive sleep apnea and snoring.

Signifier Medical Technologies has developed a digital OSA therapy interface for patients and clinicians, which includes an intuitive app for use alongside the eXciteOSA device. The app is designed to give personalized care and motivate patients to achieve high therapy adherence. A "light touch design" with no fitting required, the eXciteOSA system includes digital connectivity between patient, bed partner and provider to enable virtual setup, remote monitoring, and an overall exceptional patient experience.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Snoring

Nearly 1 billion adults aged 30 to 69 years are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) globally. There is a strong, clinically proven link between OSA and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and strokes. Mild OSA affects over 110 million people in the US and 100 million people in Europe.

Obstructive sleep apnea is marked by the recurring collapse of the upper airways during sleep. The most common symptoms are restless sleep, snoring, tiredness during the day, decreased intellectual alertness, and personality alterations. Higher risks of cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality rates have been associated with OSA.

Standard therapy of all advanced levels of sleep apnea is with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. Many patients find this therapy invasive, and the long-term compliance of CPAP therapy is limited, so there is a clear demand for new forms of treatment.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing conditions and snoring.

Signifier's proprietary therapy eXciteOSA is the first and only daytime genioglossal (tongue) muscle-neurostimulation technology approved in the US for mild obstructive sleep apnea and snoring, and is supported by clinical data from prestigious and well-recognized universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients.

