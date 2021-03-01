Nasdaq Riga: Observation status of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 1, 2021 to apply observation status to AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" (VSS1R, ISIN: LV0000100485) taking into account that on February 26, 2021 AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" informed about convocation of company's extraordinary general shareholders meeting to take place on March 29, 2021 with the question on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. Observation status is applied to AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. The observation status which was applied on June 18, 2019 and on February 19, 2021 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.