London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Reuters Events launches today Car of the Future 2021, June 14-15th - an online meeting where Automotive C-suite leaders will share their strategies to transform their business through technology, transitioning to a fully electric and zero fatalities autonomous future.

Car of the Future 2021 prioritizes the issues that matter most to the automotive industry and stakeholders - and focuses on the areas that Automakers are striving to create a more sustainable, safer and autonomous future.

Senior executives confirmed:

Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management , Mercedes-Benz AG , Executive Vice President Mercedes-Benz Cars CASE

, , Ken Washington, Chief Technology Officer , Ford Motor Company

, Carla Gohin , Research & Innovation Senior Vice President , Stellantis

, Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer , Volvo Cars

, José Muñoz, Global Chief Operating Officer , Hyundai Motor Company , President and CEO Hyundai Motor North America

, , Henrik Fisker, CEO, Fisker Inc.

Michelle Avary, Head of Automotive and Autonomous Mobility, The World Economic Forum

Brian Latouf, Chief Safety Officer , Hyundai Motor North America

, Karl Iagnemma , President and CEO , Motional

, Stefan Gudmundsson, Chief Innovation Officer , Karma Automotive

, Thomas Mueller, Executive Vice President ADAS, Autonomous Driving at Car Software Organisation, Volkswagen

Some of the key discussions at Car of the Future 2021: Electrification roadmap, Securing and Accelerating the ROI of EVs, Challenge & Innovations in Battery Technology, Enabling the AV Revolution, The road to full automation, Driving Evolution on ADAS- Are we ready for level 4?

"The automotive industry is dramatically changing. Electrification, driverless cars, and digitalization are just a few disruptions that automakers are facing. OEMs must act now by innovating and embracing a digitally forward and lower carbon future to stay ahead of the market. This OEM exclusive meeting provides a platform to address the most pressing challenges that the industry is facing to deliver safer and more sustainable cars," said Brenda Staines, Senior Project Director at Reuters Events

The latest agenda, along with the up-to-date speaker line-up, can be seen here. Registrations to Car of the Future are open. OEMs can register their complimentary pass here.

For more information about group passes, sponsor and speaking opportunities please contact Brenda Staines at brenda.staines@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75716