Spikes CBDx Adding Additional Products

Longwood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, is pleased to report growth in revenues, new accounts and reorders.

Elev8 Hemp has experienced growth in new sales and reorders at a faster pace than previous months. The sales team has made immediate impact with lead generation and sales conversions. Elev8 Hemp CBD Iced Teas are now available at Raw Greens LLC in Albuquerque, NM as well as a new local account in the Orlando, FL area. The sales team is also working out the final logistics of a drop shipping agreement with an Australian CBD company seeking to put Elev8 Hemp and Spikes CBDx on their platform.

Reorders of Hemp Coffee are a major part of the Company's success. Elev8 Hemp Coffee is available for purchase at Hemp Works in Bridgeport, WV, Beautiful Earth Organics in Melbourne, FL, and The Oasis Carr Mill in Carrboro, NC. In addition, Elev8 Hemp distribution partner, California High Beverages has set plans for territory expansion into Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina beginning in March 2021.

Spikes CBDx is turning heads and is a great addition to Branded Legacy. Currently, Brandon Spikes is working to develop new products to be added to the Spikes CBDx lineup. Customers are showing a high level of interest in having a high-quality brand in their stores. Branded Legacy places a new order for Spikes CBDx Cryo-gels from Pure Health Products, a division of Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB).

The Company's marketing campaign has collected a lot of data on target audiences and is picking up steam with the acquisition of Spike CBDx. Social media engagement, paid ads, and online sales/promotions are driving high traffic on the ecommerce channels. Branded Legacy's corporate website is now live with news & disclosures, product info and a contact page. www.brandedlegacy.com

Branded Legacy's Vice President Matthew Nichols quotes, "We are firing on all cylinders to create momentum for both brands. We have gained traction in all sales channels. Having Brandon Spikes on the team has been a huge help in brand awareness. We are looking forward to a very successful year."

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDx is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDx products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDx provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDx products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com

(407)585-0840

info@brandedlegacy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75717