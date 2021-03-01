The platform allows advertisers to identify media inventory suppliers that meet their quality standards for consumer privacy

Sourcepoint, the data privacy software company of record for the digital marketing ecosystem, today announces the launch of Privacy Lens to provide compliance and data ethics visibility for advertisers. The first privacy measurement and analytics platform in the market, Privacy Lens allows advertisers to set their own unique data privacy parameters and evaluate inventory sources to ensure that their messages appear only in environments that they have deemed compliant, brand safe, and suitable.

Just as viewability and brand safety tools provided advertisers with much needed insights into the effectiveness and suitability of their campaigns, Privacy Lens allows brands to build consumer trust and optimize spend. Three of the top five US media agency holding companies have partnered with Sourcepoint to provide greater visibility into the quality of their media buys.

"Sourcepoint is proud to launch a measurement and analytics platform that allows media sellers and media buyers to benefit from a shared commitment to consumer privacy," said Ben Barokas, Sourcepoint Co-Founder and CEO. "By aligning incentives for both buyers and sellers, Privacy Lens improves privacy standards for the entire ecosystem. Privacy-conscious brands will be repaid with consumer trust and higher purchase intent, and outstanding media sellers will be compensated accordingly."

As privacy regulations like CCPA/CPRA, GDPR, and LGPD (Brazil) come into force across the globe, it has become more important than ever for brands to ensure high-quality privacy compliant experiences across all of their digital marketing channels mobile app, web, and OTT/CTV. Many brands have invested in privacy and digital citizenship initiatives on their own channels, but until now, have lacked a way to evaluate the privacy standards of advertising channels, exposing them to significant regulatory and reputational risk. Sourcepoint's Privacy Lens uses proprietary scanning technology to measure the performance of media inventory suppliers against a growing set of privacy compliance and digital citizenship rules, in real time.

These market-relevant rules evaluate degrees of compliance with GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, LGPD, and other global regulations, in addition to adherence with various industry standards and best practices. Advertisers can select rules to create custom standards informed by their own organization's privacy strategy and risk profile. Privacy Lens also offers advertisers the ability to optimize their ad spend by targeting high-performing audiences who have agreed to receive personalized advertising.

Privacy Lens allows publishers to understand how buyers are evaluating the privacy experiences on their properties. Media sellers will be able to visualize the potential revenue impact of different Privacy Lens rules, and use that data to optimize their privacy program to drive incremental revenue. These insights are critical in order for publishers to stay abreast of evolving standards, and continue to improve their consumer privacy experiences while maximizing monetization.

In addition to evaluating regulatory compliance, Privacy Lens launches with a robust set of rules that check for adherence with the IAB's Transparency Consent Framework, the IAB CCPA Compliance Framework, as well as markers of strong digital citizenship, such as the absence of intrusive identifying techniques (i.e., device fingerprinting), user-friendly opt-out workflows, or data breach risk (i.e., identifiers shared without adequate hashing/encryption in the bid requests).

"In partnering with Sourcepoint, OMG is working to offer an innovative solution to a complex problem in data ethics that our brands are facing," Megan Pagliuca, Chief Media Data Officer at Omnicom Media Group commented. "Privacy Lens will allow OMG to expand our inventory graph to curate inventory sources that have the strongest and most transparent relationship with their consumers."

About Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint is the data privacy software company for the digital marketing ecosystem. We provide tools to protect consumer privacy, manage compliance and optimize revenue in a rapidly changing landscape. Founded by a team of digital advertising veterans, Sourcepoint has offices in New York, Berlin, London, and Paris. Learn more at www.sourcepoint.com

