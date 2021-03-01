Anzeige
Montag, 01.03.2021
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
01.03.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Statement by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) regarding the application of MAR (2/21)

According to Article 2.1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation[1] ("MAR"), the
regulation applies, inter alia, to financial instruments for which a request
for admission to trading on a regulated market or a multilateral trading
facility has been made. 

On February 17, 2021, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA")
published a statement regarding the point in time at which such a request for
admission to trading shall be deemed to have been made and MAR, consequently,
becomes applicable. 

You can find the SFSA's statement here:
https://www.fi.se/sv/publicerat/nyheter/2021/fi-analyserar-noteringsprocesser-na
r-borjar-mar-tillampas/ 

We refer to the SFSA for any questions regarding the statement.

You can contact Nasdaq Stockholm's surveillance function by phone at +46 (8)
405 70 50 or by email at iss@nasdaq com. 


___________________________________

[1] Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council
of 16 April 2014
