Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Statement by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) regarding the application of MAR (2/21)

According to Article 2.1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation[1] ("MAR"), the regulation applies, inter alia, to financial instruments for which a request for admission to trading on a regulated market or a multilateral trading facility has been made. On February 17, 2021, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") published a statement regarding the point in time at which such a request for admission to trading shall be deemed to have been made and MAR, consequently, becomes applicable. You can find the SFSA's statement here: https://www.fi.se/sv/publicerat/nyheter/2021/fi-analyserar-noteringsprocesser-na r-borjar-mar-tillampas/ We refer to the SFSA for any questions regarding the statement. You can contact Nasdaq Stockholm's surveillance function by phone at +46 (8) 405 70 50 or by email at iss@nasdaq com. ___________________________________ [1] Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014