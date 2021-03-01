Kravt Robotics: Kravt Robotics Partners with Allset to Create a Robotic Food Delivery Service in California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / The IT development company Kravt Robotics has entered into a strategic partnership with Allset Technologies, a startup providing a food pre-ordering service. The LA-based companies have teamed up to create a food order and delivery platform utilizing robotic delivery solutions instead of couriers.

Founded in 2015, Allset operates a platform that connects customers to local restaurants, enabling pre-ordering meals for pickup and dine-in. Users can choose a restaurant in the area, browse the menu, make an order, and pay - all using a dedicated app. The restaurant prepares the order for a time of the user's choosing, so that the meal is ready to serve when the customer arrives at the restaurant.

Initially, Allset's service was aimed at busy office workers and business executives, pressed for time during their lunch breaks. Pre-ordering a meal cuts out a significant amount of time usually spent waiting for the order to be prepared, giving professionals with even the busiest schedules an opportunity to enjoy a restaurant lunch in under half an hour. With the Allset app, customers can avoid waiting times and restaurants are able to increase their table turnover rates. Allset's profits, meanwhile, come from a restaurant-friendly fee placed on each order.

Allset's solution quickly caught on, expanding well beyond its original target demographic. Currently, the company has contracts with more than 4,000 restaurants across the United States, and has recently introduced pre-paid team packages for companies. Given recent trends and the restrictions imposed on the restaurant sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, Allset also became interested in exploring the business lunch delivery option in an innovative way.

This is where Kravt Robotics comes in. Kravt is a leading robotics and IT startup, developing automated solutions for delivery, cleaning, and sanitation across various industries. The company's current flagship products include the Adventure One delivery robot and the Crysta Pro automatic cleaning and disinfection robot.

Using the Adventure One robots developed by Kravt, meals ordered through Allset can be delivered directly to a customer's location. Although working delivery bots may still seem difficult to imagine, Kravt has proven that their robots are perfectly capable of fulfilling the task.

The Adventure One delivery robots are outfitted with on-board AI and controlled remotely by certified Kravt Robotics pilots, with the aid of built-in cameras providing a view of the robot's surroundings. There's no limit to the device's range, so operators could technically be located anywhere in the world - removing any geographical and logistical limits to hiring new drivers. Since the robots are guided by human operators, they don't pose any threat to traffic safety.

In addition, Kravt's robots are outfitted with a series of high-tech solutions that increase their safety and efficiency ratings even further. Alongside parking sensors, Adventure One robots feature a lidar - a laser device used for measuring the distance between the robot and other vehicles and objects in its surroundings.

Having thoroughly verified the robots' capabilities in a controlled environment, Kravt is currently preparing to launch a trial on the streets of Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. Once it has been confirmed that Adventure One models are fully capable of navigating traffic in real-world conditions, full-scale production will commence in Mexico.

By replacing couriers with robots in food delivery, Kravt and Allset will provide an even quicker and more efficient solution to ordering meals. The service emerging from this partnership will also be safer and more sanitary, which is particularly important in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and related concerns. Delivering meals through robots eliminates the need for social contact, providing customers with a greater sense of security in these difficult times.

Media contact

Company: Kraft Robotics

Contact: Ildar Gainulin, Founder and CEO

Email: Ildar.gainulin@kravtrobotics.com

Telephone: +1 (347) 420-4077

Website: https://kravtrobotics.com/

SOURCE: Kraft Robotics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632539/Kravt-Robotics-Partners-with-Allset-to-Create-a-Robotic-Food-Delivery-Service-in-California