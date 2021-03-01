ABIVAX: Abivax Appoints Dr. Sophie Biguenet, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr Sophie Biguenet joins Abivax on March 1

As CMO, Sophie Biguenet will drive Abivax's main clinical program of ABX464 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) into phase 3 testing in 2021

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company modulating the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces the appointment of Dr Sophie Biguenet as Chief Medical Officer, effective on March 1, 2021, based in Paris. Dr Biguenet brings 25 years of experience in academia and in the biopharmaceutical industry with an extensive track record in international clinical development, leading to the successful registration of several new drug products across various treatment areas, including immunology, virology and liver diseases. In her new role, she follows Dr Jean-Marc Steens, M.D., who plans to retire within the next several months after six years as Abivax's CMO. Dr Steens has been actively involved in the successful clinical transition of lead compound ABX464 into late-stage clinical testing in chronic inflammatory diseases.

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "We are excited to welcome Sophie Biguenet at Abivax, benefiting from her extensive experience and competencies to successfully drive the clinical and medical developments of the Company in the future. The months to come will be extremely important for the strategic orientation of Abivax with top-line results of our three clinical programs conducted with ABX464 to be available in Q2 2021, namely the phase 2b induction study results in ulcerative colitis, the phase 2a induction study data in rheumatoid arthritis and the results of the phase 2b/3 trial in high-risk Covid-19 patients. At the same time, I would like to take the opportunity to express my gratitude to Jean-Marc for staying on for the appropriate time to secure a smooth transition during this critical period for the Company, especially for the analysis and presentation of the upcoming clinical trial read-outs."

Prior to joining Abivax, Dr Sophie Biguenet served as CMO at Versantis, a Swiss clinical-stage biotech company, where she successfully took the pipeline from pre-clinical to phase 2b. She is a board-certified general and pediatric surgeon who completed her residency in France. She started her biopharmaceutical career focusing on immunosuppression in solid organ transplantation (Roche). Prior to joining Versantis she held leadership positions in global drug development in France (Biogen Idec), the United States (Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie) and Switzerland (Medicines for Malaria Venture).

"I am thrilled to join the Abivax team during these exciting times for the Company and ahead of a number of important clinical decisions to be taken and implemented," said Dr Sophie Biguenet, M.D., CMO of Abivax. "With inflammatory bowel diseases being Abivax's main area of focus, the initiation of two pivotal phase 3 trials in ulcerative colitis and one pivotal phase 2b/3 trial in Crohn's disease will lay the cornerstones for the late-stage development of ABX464. I am excited to drive the clinical progress of ABX464 to fully exploit its potential as a novel long-term therapy option addressing high unmet medical needs in the inflammatory disease field as well as in Covid-19."

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is modulating the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

