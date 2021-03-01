Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX" or the "Company"), a global entertainment company, and Amazon Prime Video announced today they have closed a multi-year first window output deal in the Nordics effective immediately. This deal expands on the existing multi-territory output partnership the two companies signed in the UK, France and Italy in 2020.

SF Studios will continue to manage the theatrical release of the majority of STX films in the Nordics with Amazon Prime Video to distribute in the Pay 1 window across the region in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. As recently announced, SF Studios and STX extended their longstanding output deal, first signed in 2015.

As part of the multi-year Amazon deal, Prime Video subscribers in the territory will have exclusive access to view STXinternational's slate of titles, including premiering on the service in 2021, The Mauritanian starring Jodie Foster (Golden Globe winner for Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture), Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley. Plus, launching later after theatrical release, Guy Ritchie's upcoming untitled spy thriller led by Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett; the aerial war epic Devotion from Black Label Media; high-octane action-thriller Cop Shop starring Gerard Butler; the critical sensation I Care A Lot with Rosamund Pike (Golden Globe winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy) from Black Bear Pictures; and female comedy Queenpins starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

"We made a strategic decision in January 2020 to maximize the potential for our film titles across Europe with our friends at Amazon," said John Friedberg, President of STXinternational. "The success of that alliance allows us to significantly expand our production and acquisition slate and bring the very best in top-quality filmed entertainment to the marketplace. Adding Nordics is an exciting next step and with so many changes taking place across the distribution landscape, partnerships such as this are essential in allowing us to continue to deliver a consistent volume of commercial titles to our partners around the world."

"Movies are extremely popular with Amazon Prime Video customers worldwide and we're delighted to extend our relationship with STX, making their film slate available exclusively to Prime Video customers in the Nordics as we increase our investment in the region," said Martin Backlund, Head of Content UK Nordics, Amazon Prime Video. "STX has a great track record of delivering star-studded, entertaining films and we know our customers in the Nordics will love these movies."

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX") (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

About Amazon Prime Video Nordics:

Amazon Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of TV shows and movies all available to watch on practically any device. Included with Prime Video: (1) Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, award-winning Amazon Originals and other exclusives, and more. Think EU-produced Amazon Originals such as Good Omens, The Grand Tour and All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, US hits like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Homecoming; as well as exclusive TV shows like Star Trek: Picard and American Gods; and movies like One Night In Miami and Bliss. All available at no additional cost as part of Prime Video, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide (offers and titles vary based on location). (2) Instant Access: Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on compatible smartphones, tablets, game consoles, or select smart TVs.

(3) Enhanced Experiences: Make the most of every viewing with High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing. (4) Personalised: Customers can browse the user interface in their own language and watch popular TV shows and movies with subtitles.

About Amazon:

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

