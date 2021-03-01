Anzeige
Montag, 01.03.2021
Warm-Up? 2019 fast verzehnfacht! Gleiche Zeit, gleiche Chance?
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2021 | 19:32
World High Life PLC Appointment of Financial Advisor

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / World High Life Plc ("World High Life" or the "Company")(AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), is pleased to announce that it has appointed H&P Advisory Limited ("Hannam & Partners") as financial advisor to the Company with immediate effect.

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,500 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

About World High Life

World High Life was established by the founders of Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE), and 1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF), both companies at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry. LIFE was established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@worldhighlife.uk

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 318 3205
worldhighlife@blytheweigh.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632773/World-High-Life-PLC-Appointment-of-Financial-Advisor

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
