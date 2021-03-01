IMC International Mining Corp. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTCQB:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC") is pleased to announce that IMC's United States ("U.S.") ticker symbol "IMIMF" has been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB Venture Markets.

The Company believes that this upgraded listing to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders. The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Dave McMillan, CEO commented, "The Company believes that the upgrade will provide IMC with greater exposure to investors in the United States, our team will continue to work towards providing greater shareholder value throughout the year."

In addition, the Company has granted 400,000 stock options to consultants and employees. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 which are vested over 18 months and will expire after 36 months.

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Cathedral Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Cathedral property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Cathedral property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Cathedral property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) completion of the Offering; (ii) receipt of regulatory acceptance for the Offering; (iii) the Company's intentions to use the gross proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration programs on its Thane Property in north-central British Columbia; (iv) the Company's intention to acquire further mineral properties; and (v) the Company's business and plans, including with respect to undertaking further acquisition and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by the Company and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company's business and financial condition potentially being materially adversely affected by the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises such as COVID-19, and by reactions by government and private actors to such outbreaks; risks to employee health and safety as a result of the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises such as COVID-19, that may result in a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations by the Company; the risks that the Offering may not complete as contemplated (or at all), the risks related to the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering; the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; conclusions of future economic evaluations; business integration risks; fluctuations in the securities market; that the Company's plans and prospects will vary from those stated in this news release; that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

