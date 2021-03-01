Anzeige
Manitex International, Inc. Will Participate In Roth Virtual Growth Conference March 15-17, 2021

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.

Steve Filipov, CEO, and Joe Doolan, CFO, representing Manitex International will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the conference, and attendees are encouraged to request a meeting on the Roth on-line conference platform, or contact their Roth representative. Please contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for additional information.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.
Steve Filipov
Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2054
sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632796/Manitex-International-Inc-Will-Participate-In-Roth-Virtual-Growth-Conference-March-15-17-2021

