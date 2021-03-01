Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Eurotin Inc. (TSXV: TIN.H) ("Eurotin" or the "Company"), announces that effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, the trading symbol of the Company will change from TIN.H to LIM.H. There is no change in the Company's name.

Since the Company's disposition of its tin exploration assets in 2019, the Company has been actively seeking new business opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The change of the Company's trading symbol is intended to make clear to the market that the Company no longer owns any tin related assets.

