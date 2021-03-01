RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Completes Final Closing of Green Bonds for a Total of $10.2 Million

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, today announced the successful closing of the final and fourth tranche (the "Fourth Tranche") of its brokered private placement of Series 1-2020 First Ranking Senior Secured Green Bonds (the "Green Bonds"), maturing March 1, 2026 for aggregate gross proceeds of $364,000. The total gross proceeds raised to date in the Company's inaugural Green Bond offering is $10.2 million.

"We are very pleased to have received such incredible support from climate-conscious investors and have achieved our targeted goal of $10 million in our inaugural Green Bond offering. Our team has been reviewing a number of prospective projects and we expect that this capital will be invested into renewable and sustainable energy projects in the near term," said Bernard Tan, Chief Executive Officer of RE Royalties.

In the Fourth Tranche, the Company has issued 364 Green Bonds with a principal amount of $1,000 per Green Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of $364,000. Each Green Bond bears interest at a rate of 6% per annum, payable quarterly and is senior secured against the Company's portfolio of royalty and loan investments.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited acted as agent (the "Agent") pursuant to an agency agreement entered between the Company and the Agent with respect to the Green Bond offering. In connection with the closing of the Fourth Tranche, the Company paid the Agent a cash fee of $8,040 (the "Agent's Fee") and a corporate finance fee of $6,520.

The Company also issued to the Agent 9,648 warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") under the Fourth Tranche and corporate finance warrants of 7,824. Each Agent's Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $1.25 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

Net proceeds from the Green Bond offering will be used to finance or re-finance renewable energy projects that deliver environmental benefits as set out in our Green Bond Framework and will contribute to the achievement of the Company's sustainable goals.

In addition, the Company has granted 1,070,000 stock options to certain directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at $1.32 per common share and are for a term of five years, subject to regulatory approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. The Company currently owns 83 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a full-service investment dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking. The firm operates from eight offices, including Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties

Talia Beckett: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

Tel: (778) 374-2000

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632808/RE-Royalties-Completes-Final-Closing-of-Green-Bonds-for-a-Total-of-102-Million