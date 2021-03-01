Graycliff Exploration Ltd.: Graycliff Exploration Receives DTC Eligibility

Anzeige
WKN: A2QAW2 ISIN: CA38940L1067 Ticker-Symbol: GE0 
Tradegate
24.02.21
15:31 Uhr
0,306 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Graycliff Exploration Receives DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its commons shares ("Common Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

Graycliff currently trades on the OTCQB (see press release dated December 16, 2020) under the symbol "GRYCF". The Company's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GRYCF/overview

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited
Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 847 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 39 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

For more information, contact investor relations at investors@graycliffexploration.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
James Macintosh
President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632793/Graycliff-Exploration-Receives-DTC-Eligibility

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
