

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in January, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.



That was unchanged from the December reading and shy of expectations for 3.0 percent.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio came in at 1.10, beating forecasts for 1.06 - which would have been unchanged.



The participation rate was 61.8 percent, down from 62.0 percent a month earlier.



