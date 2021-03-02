Kamux's CEO Juha Kalliokoski assigns Kamux's shares in his possession to his children

HELSINKI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalliokoski is to transfer 280,000 Kamux Corporation's shares to his children. The assignments are to take place during March 2021.The assignments are not related to Kamux's operations but to Kalliokoski's personal will to share his shareholdings with his children.

The regular stock exchange release regarding the assignment of the shares will be given as a notification regarding managers' transactions once the assignments have been carried out.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

