Dienstag, 02.03.2021

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
02.03.2021 | 08:03
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 1

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 8.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 31 March 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 12 March 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 11 March 2021.

2 March 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

