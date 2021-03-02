Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 8.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 31 March 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 12 March 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 11 March 2021.

2 March 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323