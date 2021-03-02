Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 1
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 8.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 31 March 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 12 March 2021.
The shares will go ex-dividend on 11 March 2021.
2 March 2021
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
