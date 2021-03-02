A scoping study has found that Global Energy Ventures' compressed hydrogen ship is technically feasible and 'highly competitive' to transport the hyped future fuel at distances that conveniently connect Australia to Asian markets.From pv magazine Australia Global Energy Ventures (GEV) says it now has the confidence to "rapidly progress" the development of its compressed hydrogen C-H2 Ship to the next phase. The "world first" vessel design, which has already been patented, will be able to transport 2,000 tons of compressed hydrogen. GEV, a marine transport company based in Western Australia, ...

