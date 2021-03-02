DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: CEO Succession

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: CEO Succession 02-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CEO Succession ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 2 March 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces changes of leadership. Pat McCann to step down; Dermot Crowley appointed as CEO Designate Dalata Hotel Group Plc announces that Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Pat McCann has informed the Board of his intention to step down as CEO and from the Dalata Board following a transition period. Pat McCann has served as Dalata CEO since founding the Company in 2007. The Dalata Board is delighted to announce that Dermot Crowley, currently Deputy CEO, will succeed to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The Dalata Board has undertaken a rigorous and extensive succession planning process led by the Nomination Committee, with input from leading international executive search firm Korn Ferry. The process included a careful and wide-ranging review of suitable internal and external candidates to succeed to the position of CEO. Following this process Dermot Crowley emerged as the leading candidate, and his appointment as CEO-designate is the unanimous decision of the Board. John Hennessy, Dalata Chairman commented: "Pat has been instrumental in growing Dalata, and its Clayton and Maldron brands, into a leading player in the hotel sector in Ireland and the UK. Having founded the business in 2007, he has successfully transformed Dalata, creating a listed business comprising 44 hotels, 9261 bedrooms and a pipeline of 13 new hotels with 3300 rooms. His leadership and his ability to engage our people has been critical to that success. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside him since the Group's listing in 2014, and on behalf of the Board and the entire Dalata team, I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Pat and to wish him every success in the future. I am delighted that Dermot Crowley will succeed Pat as CEO. The Board is confident that Dermot is the right person to lead Dalata in the period ahead. He has a proven track record, having played a key role in the development of the business since 2012. Dermot started working with Pat over twenty years ago. He has a clear commitment to continue to grow the business and to maintain the wonderful culture that exists in Dalata today. The Board looks forward to working with Dermot in his new role." Pat McCann, CEO added: "It has been a privilege to lead Dalata. I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved but most of all, I am proud of our people, who continue to demonstrate dedication and resilience, in what has been a difficult year for many of them. I have watched them grow into very skilled and really wonderful people" I thank the Board for their support over the years and wish Dermot every success in his role as CEO, which I have no doubt he will excel in." Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate concluded: "I am honoured to have been chosen by the Board to succeed Pat as CEO. I am very excited about leading the great team that we have in Dalata as we continue to expand the Group across the UK and Ireland. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Pat for his guidance and support over the period that we have worked together. I am very proud of what we and the Dalata team have achieved over the last number of years. I wish Pat the very best for the future." About Dermot Crowley Dermot was appointed as Deputy CEO, Business Development and Finance of Dalata in 2012. He played a key role in the flotation of Dalata in 2014 and led the transformational acquisition of the Moran Bewley Hotel Group in 2015. He has been a senior member of the Dalata team that has overseen the expansion of the Group across Ireland and the UK. He has significant experience in the hospitality sector, having worked as Head of Development with Jurys Doyle and as a Financial Controller within Forte Hotels. Dermot has also previously worked with PwC, Procter & Gamble, Renault and Ion Equity. March 02, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)