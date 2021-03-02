Professional Aesthetic Lasers Market Worth $3,387.4 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The population of people in the age group of 65 and above is expected to increase to 1.5 billion in 2050 from 703 million in 2019, as per the United Nations (UN). As a result, the global professional aesthetic lasers market value, which was $1,303.9 million in 2020, will reach $3,387.4 million by 2030, at a 10.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

With age, the skin loses its vascular and glandular networks, stem cells, and fibrous tissue, which leads to dryness, wrinkles, sagging, and pigmentary alteration. Therefore, coupled with the rising geriatric population, their increasing appearance consciousness is acting as a key professional aesthetic lasers market growth driver. This is because these devices and treatments reduce the signs of aging, as well as revitalize and tighten the skin.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/professional-aesthetic-lasers-market/report-sample

The professional aesthetic lasers market is witnessing sluggish advance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement, the production and trade of aesthetic lasers have suffered a lot. Moreover, with most cosmetic centers and non-essential departments at hospitals closed down, the volume of aesthetic procedures has reduced. On the demand side, unemployment and salary cuts are rampant across the world, which are discouraging people to spend on luxuries, such as skin treatment.

The alexandrite category held the largest share in the professional aesthetic lasers market in the past, on the basis of laser type. These lasers are widely used for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation treatment, tattoo removal, and vascular lesion treatment. This is because these products are considered effective and safe for different types of human skin, as they emit light in the wavelength of 755 nanometers (nm).

Throughout this decade, the professional aesthetic lasers market is predicted to be dominated by the skin rejuvenation category, under the application segment. Elderly people often complain of scars, wrinkles, fine lines, rough texture, enlarged pores, and dull tone of the skin, which is why they regularly opt for skin rejuvenation procedures carried out via lasers.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Professional Aesthetic Lasers Market Research Report: By Laser Type (Carbon Dioxide, Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet, Diode, Pulsed-Dye Lasers, Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet, Alexandrite), Application (Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Pigmentation, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions), End User (Hospitals, Private Clinics, Spas and Salons) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/professional-aesthetic-lasers-market

Under segmentation by end user, the private clinics category will witness the highest professional aesthetic lasers market CAGR in the years to come. There are many private clinics around the world dedicated to providing skin treatments, which leads to a high footfall at such places.

North America is the largest professional aesthetic lasers market presently, owing to the presence of numerous laser manufacturers and aesthetic centers, increasing spending on healthcare, and rising awareness about laser-based skin treatments. The fastest growth in the market will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the years to come. With the increasing disposable income, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, low treatment cost, and surging awareness about skin treatments, the usage of lasers for related purposes is rising in the region.

Make enquiry about this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=professional-aesthetic-lasers-market

Major players in the global professional aesthetic lasers market are Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., EL.EN. S.p.A., Sciton Inc., Fotona D.o.o., Laseroptek Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Imdad LLC, Jeisys Medical Inc., Lutronic Corp, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Laser Aesthetics SA, Bluecore Company, and Venus Concept Ltd.

Browse More Reports

Facial Skin Ablative Treatment Market

In the coming years, the fastest growth in the facial skin ablative treatment market is projected in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The region is witnessing a rising disposable income, increasing healthcare spending, surging investments by market players, and burgeoning number of cosmetic and aesthetic centers.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/facial-skin-ablative-treatment-market-trends

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market

Geographically, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is predicted to register the highest growth in North America in the forthcoming years. This is credited to the existence of numerous well-established energy-based aesthetic device producing companies and the growing utilization of these devices in the North American nations.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg