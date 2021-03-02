Travis Perkins plc: Full year results for the -2

DJ Travis Perkins plc: Full year results for the twelve months ended 31st December 2020

Travis Perkins plc Full year results for the twelve months ended 31st December 2020 Resilient trading amidst significant uncertainty Highlights ? Continued progress on strategic agenda across digital enablement, customer fulfilment, process simplification and branch network rationalisation despite the challenges of Covid-19 ? Toolstation strong outperformance maintained with like-for-like growth of 22.2%; branch rollout continues at pace in UK and Europe ? Robust H2 recovery in Merchanting and P&H driven by RMI demand ? Wickes taking market share in core DIY with like for like revenue growth of 19.3%**; demerger process recommenced ? Strong free cashflow generation; covenant net debt reduced by GBP304m to GBP40m; successful refinancing of September 2021 bond GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Revenue 6,158 6,956 (11.5)% Like-for-like revenue growth1 18 (7.1)% 3.8% (10.9)ppt Adjusted operating profit1 6a 227 442 (48.6)% Adjusted earnings per share1 12b 42.4p 112.7p (62.4)% ROCE1 16f 5.5% 10.1% (4.6)ppt Covenant net debt1 15a 40 344 (304) Dividend per share 13 0.0p 15.5p Operating profit 77 232 Total (loss) / profit after tax (22) 123 Basic (loss) / earnings per share 12a (8.8)p 48.9p

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial headlines ? Total revenue from continuing businesses returned to growth in H2 at 1.4%*, demonstrating the resilience of the

Group's business models ? Adjusted operating profit of GBP227m reflecting lower volumes partially offset by actions to reduce operating costs,

including both short term controls and acceleration of longer term plans, coupled with appropriate government

support in the merchant businesses ? Delivered GBP120m annualised cost savings with the focus on strengthening the core business by closing smaller,

subscale branches and delayering management ? Net adjusting items of GBP140m, primarily relating to the restructuring programme

*Total Group revenue excluding Tile Giant and Primaflow F&P which were disposed during 2020. Toolstation Europe is included as if fully consolidated for both 2019 and 2020.

** On a calendar year basis. For the 52 weeks to 26th December 2020 Wickes Core like-for-like sales were +18.8%

Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges and I am full of admiration for the energy and determination of our colleagues to ensure the safety of our customers, suppliers and each other.

Despite these challenges, we have shown great agility and versatility in adapting our working practices, further digitalising our engagement with customers and reshaping our business to suit the changing demands of our markets.

Our teams have also been able to make excellent progress on a number of key initiatives supporting our strategic objectives, particularly around simplifying commercial deals and refining our pricing architecture, which will drive future benefits.

In addition, I am pleased today to be able to confirm that the process to demerge Wickes has recommenced. The Wickes digitally-led model has proved highly effective during the pandemic and the business is in great shape to embark on its journey as a standalone entity.

Whilst uncertainty remains, we have seen a good recovery through the second half which gives us confidence that the fundamental drivers in our markets are robust. The continuing progress against our strategic plans leaves the Group well placed to outperform in those markets."

Management are hosting a virtual results presentation at 10.00am.

After an encouraging start to 2020, the first lockdown in the spring significantly disrupted both the Group's trading and supply chain. While the Group recovered well in the second half led by the domestic Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, overall revenue in 2020 declined by 11.5% to GBP6,158m. Despite ongoing restrictions, performance was encouraging, demonstrating the agility and resilience of the Group's portfolio of businesses.

Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers has been our first priority. The Group continues to work with all parties involved in the construction industry, including government and trade bodies, to set standards to maintain safe working practices and support the ongoing recovery in the sector.

At the start of the initial lockdown in late March, the majority of the Group's businesses were closed and focus was solely on supporting essential projects, such as the construction of the Nightingale hospitals, with staffing reduced to a minimum to adhere to strict safety guidelines. Wickes and Toolstation, due to their advanced digital capabilities, were able to repurpose their branches as fulfilment centres to support the local trade either via click and collect or home delivery, although the Wickes showrooms business remained closed.

Through May and June, with the majority of the construction industry having been classified as essential and workers returning to building sites, all businesses across the Group began to cautiously reopen, adapting operating models to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety requirements. Revenues over the first half of the year were thus down by 19%.

The high growth in the DIY market, which started during the first lockdown, has been sustained, benefiting Wickes and, to a slightly lesser extent, Toolstation. The broader domestic RMI market also recovered strongly, driven by the high number of housing transactions and homeowners having both the resources and need to invest in their properties as working from home has become far more prevalent. The Group has, however, seen a slower return to activity in new housebuilding and major commercial projects resulting from fewer new projects starting.

With the Group overall well placed to benefit from the shape of the recovery, underlying revenues from continuing businesses returned to growth in the second half, up 1.4%*. Given the largely fixed cost nature of the Group's branch network and lower revenues, adjusted operating profit fell to GBP227m from GBP442m in 2019. During the year, the Group utilised GBP74m of government assistance in the Merchanting and Plumbing & Heating businesses. All support initially received in Toolstation and Wickes, amounting to GBP46m, was repaid due to their strong performance.

Taking into account GBP140m of adjusting items (principally resulting from the business restructuring programme described below), the Group delivered a statutory operating profit of GBP77m (2019: GBP232m).

Adjusted earnings per share fell to 42.4p per share (2019: 112.7p per share). Basic EPS reduced to a loss of 8.8p per share, with the difference primarily driven by the costs of the restructuring programme.

Cash generation during 2020 was extremely strong, reflecting the Group's focus on liquidity management throughout the pandemic. Dedicated focus on working capital ensured both the timely receipt of debtor balances and that all suppliers were paid to terms, while inventory levels were reduced as the Brexit contingency was unwound. This work enabled the Group to reduce covenant net debt by GBP304m during the year to GBP40m.

Strategic and operational progress

At a Capital Markets event in December 2018, the Group laid out its plans for the years ahead, with two overarching strategic aims being (i) to focus on best serving trade customers, and (ii) to simplify the business to increase agility, speed up decision making and enable a leaner cost base.

During 2020, the Group has accelerated progress on a number of strategic initiatives, in some cases driven by the need to adapt quickly and effectively to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic but also as part of the overall drive for business process simplification.

Customer interaction

The Group has set out the objective of creating a "modern merchant" capable of omni-channel interaction with customers in all of its businesses. The initial lockdown required a move to predominantly remote transactions and, to support that shift, a number of projects were delivered as outlined below: ? The Travis Perkins General Merchant website was rebuilt to significantly improve information on product

availability and facilitate a notable rise in web-based transactions; ? Portals to allow online account management were developed to enable customers to obtain invoices or proof of

delivery and make credit account payments; ? Good progress has been made on the development of customer apps that will enable customers to interact via

smartphone; ? Toolstation, which already had strong digital capability, was able to quickly move its IT infrastructure to a new

platform to support significantly more traffic and future proof the business as it continues to grow at pace; ? The Benchmarx kitchens and joinery brand was integrated into the Travis Perkins General Merchant to enable

customers to purchase from either business via the same credit account. Internal structures and incentive schemes

have been adjusted to drive cross-selling and win a greater share of existing customers' spend; ? The rollout of a new delivery management system commenced, initially in Keyline and CCF, which will optimise route

planning and allow customers to track their deliveries.

Whilst a large proportion of trade has returned to traditional methods of purchase, these developments have highlighted the significant opportunity presented by digitally led service, reinforcing the requirement to continue to develop the Group's digital capability across all businesses.

Process simplification

In order to protect short term liquidity and also bring forward planned activity, the Group commenced a programme working with suppliers which led to the netting out of over half of the fixed price discount from current commercial arrangements across the Merchanting and Plumbing & Heating businesses.

These changes form a key part of the ongoing work to improve cost price visibility in branch and support local decision making. Conversations are well advanced with other key suppliers regarding further significant netting of fixed price discounts into the invoiced price during 2021.

Alongside the changes to cost pricing outlined above, the Merchant businesses have simplified selling price guidance available to the branch teams. These improvements provide greater consistency of pricing and also more relevant shelf-edge pricing on lightside products, further improving customer experience.

Restructuring Programme

In June 2020, reflecting the challenging outlook for the Group's end markets and the fixed cost nature of an extensive branch network, the Group announced a significant restructuring programme which will result in the closure of around 190 branches across the Merchanting and Plumbing & Heating segments. In addition, a number of support function roles were removed across the business and head office resulting in a reduction of around 2,500 roles, equivalent to 9% of the workforce.

In the Travis Perkins General Merchant, branch closures targeted smaller, subscale branches where either there were difficulties in operating safe social distancing practices, or where the scale of the branch meant that profitability would be difficult in a lower volume environment. In the specialist merchants, where the majority of sales are delivered to customer sites, the branch closures were also focused on branches limited by size, geography or operational layout.

Across all merchant businesses, the restructuring programme has accelerated plans to close these sites and, over time as demand rebuilds, establish larger branches that offer a greater depth and range of stock, alongside more efficient warehousing and delivery operations.

Where branches have closed, sales retention has been in line with expectations, ranging from around a third in smaller general merchant branches to over two-thirds in the specialist merchants where the customer base comprises larger regional contractors allowing an easier transfer of business to remaining branches.

The June restructuring programme will deliver gross cost savings of approximately GBP120m on an annualised basis, with the majority of actions completed by the end of August 2020. As volumes recover from the 2020 level, some variable overhead will be reinvested to support increased activity. An adjusting item of GBP121m has been recognised in 2020 in relation to the restructuring programme. Against the potential maximum cash restructuring costs of GBP85m identified in June, around half is expected to be offset by freehold disposals and, since June, this figure has been further reduced by satisfactory exit of around GBP10m of lease obligations.

Portfolio Actions

Having completed the vast majority of the work on the Wickes demerger, on 20 March 2020 the Group announced that it had placed the process on hold in order to focus on managing through the pandemic and to maximise liquidity across the Group. With the Group, and Wickes in particular, having demonstrated the resilience of their operating models, the Board has taken the decision to recommence the demerger process which is expected to complete in Q2 2021.

Wickes delivered an excellent performance during 2020 with like-for-like sales up 5.5%**, driven by the strength of the Core DIY segment which saw like for like growth of 19.3%**, a trend which has continued into 2021. Showroom closures have had a marked impact on Kitchen & Bathroom sales, down (27.4)%** on a like-for-like basis over the year, and this has been exacerbated in the early weeks of 2021 by the third national lockdown. Web-based leads remain strong and indicate a level of pent up demand once restrictions are eased.

In line with previous plans, Wickes will have a capitalisation of around GBP130m as at the year end, funded by Travis Perkins.

Allied to the Group's stated objectives of simplifying the portfolio and focusing on the trade customer, the Tile Giant business was sold in September 2020.

Although market conditions to date have not supported the sale of the core P&H segment, the Group did take the opportunity to dispose of the low margin Primaflow F&P wholesale activity in January 2020. It remains the intention of the Board to sell the remaining P&H business when the time is right whilst in the short term continuing to drive operational improvements to enhance returns further and to optimise value for shareholders.

Capital Markets Update

Travis Perkins' aim post demerger is to continue its focus on delivering best-in-class service to its trade customers and leveraging the market leading positions of its portfolio of businesses. Management will frame the Group's future ambitions with a Capital Markets Update in the summer. Dividend

Given the significant impact of the pandemic on financial performance and the risk to the Group's liquidity, the Board took the decision in March 2020 to suspend the dividend. The Board recognises the importance of dividend distributions and intends to reinstate dividend distributions in 2021 assuming there is no further deterioration in the external environment. Outlook

The long term fundamentals of the Group's end markets remain robust with ongoing demand for new housing and underinvestment in the repair, maintenance and improvement of the existing UK housing stock. This is further underpinned by the UK Government's commitment to infrastructure investment, alongside stimulus measures such as green home improvement schemes.

