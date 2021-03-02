Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2020 Preliminary -5

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2020 Preliminary Financial Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2020 Preliminary Financial Results 02-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unbowed and Unbroken ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 2 March 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2020. Results Summary 2020 2019 Variance on 2019 EURmillion Revenue 136.8 429.2 (68.1%) Segments EBITDAR1 28.9 182.8 (84.2%) Adjusted EBITDA1 18.7 162.2 (88.5%) (Loss)/profit before tax (111.5) 89.7 (224.3%) (Loss)/profit after tax (100.7) 78.2 (228.7%) Basic (loss)/earnings per share (cents) (50.9) 42.4 (220.0%) Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share1 (cents) (27.2) 42.0 (164.8%) Key performance indicators1 2020 2019 Variance on 2019 Occupancy % 30.9% 82.6% Average room rate (EUR) 88.77 113.14 (21.5%) RevPAR (EUR) 27.45 93.43 (70.6%)

OUR PEOPLE ARE UNBOWED AND OUR BALANCE SHEET IS UNBROKEN - Unprecedented year of challenge for the industry - 68% reduction in revenue leading to loss after tax of EUR101

million - Proactive cost reductions and government support schemes protected employment and cash during periods of low

occupancies - Implementation of Dalata Keep Safe Programme with accreditation from Bureau Veritas

INCREASED LIQUIDITY DUE TO SPEEDY AND PROACTIVE RESPONSE - Sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April for EUR65 million - Agreed amended debt facility in July with additional EUR39 million facility and revised suite of covenants - Equity placing in September raised net proceeds of EUR92 million to further enhance balance sheet - Increased liquidity with cash of EUR50 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR248 million at the end of

December

ROBUST BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES SECURITY AND OPPORTUNITY - Asset backed balance sheet with hotel assets of EUR1.2 billion - Conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 23%

READY FOR THE RECOVERY - Management teams at hotels and central office in place to manage the recovery - Hotels are primarily located in large cities or at major airports - Modern well-maintained portfolio of hotels - average age of hotels is 17 years - Exciting pipeline of close to 3,300 rooms in excellent locations

STRATEGIC AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS - We have maintained a strong focus on retaining our core teams and providing opportunities for learning and

development, ensuring that our teams are well prepared as the hospitality industry gradually reopens. - All of our hotels operate under the Dalata Keep Safe Programme. Our health and safety protocols have been

accredited by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in Health and Safety testing, inspection and certification. - We have used our time wisely during the crisis to implement initiatives that will add long term value. We have

accelerated the rollout of new technologies across the Group including OPERA Cloud (Property Management System) and

MICROS Simphony POS system for the hotels' food and beverage outlets. We also completed the project to centralise

payroll across the Group. The processing of wages for all employees in our 41 hotels is now done from the Shared

Service Centre in Cork. These initiatives will allow the teams at our hotels to spend less time processing data and

more time serving the needs of our customers. - Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, Dalata continued to progress its growth strategy with three new

agreements for lease secured in 2020. In November 2020, we also opened the new 44 bedroom extension at Clayton

Hotel Birmingham and the new Meeting & Events Centre at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane in Dublin. - The Group continues to progress its development pipeline of almost 3,300 rooms across Ireland and the UK. Dalata's

pipeline of seven hotels already under construction includes two in Ireland and five in the UK; all of these

properties are scheduled to open between Q3 2021 and Q2 2022. Eight development projects including extensions are

currently at the pre-construction phase. When all projects are completed, the Group will have almost doubled its

rooms in the UK. - The Group's financial position remains strong with the Group's amended suite of covenants providing flexibility as

business recovers. The Group has cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR290 million at the end of February

2021. - We protected our cash during 2020 through proactive cost reductions, diligent working capital management,

cancellation of dividends, the postponement of uncommitted capital expenditure and utilisation of governments'

support. - We improved our liquidity through 2020 by leveraging our strong relationships with our banking partners and

institutional landlords as evidenced by the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April for EUR65

million and the increase in our bank facilities of EUR39 million in July. We also raised equity from new and existing

shareholders resulting in net proceeds of EUR92 million. - Our asset backed balance sheet remains robust with EUR1.2 billion in hotel assets. This is despite total revaluation

losses of EUR174.4 million in 2020 (H2 2020: loss of EUR13.4 million), arising from independent asset valuations in

2020, representing a circa 13% decrease on valuations versus December 2019. - The sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont highlights our continued ability to create value and our core

strengths of selecting prime sites, developing hotels and our ability to leverage our strong relationships with

fixed income investors. We acquired the site in the centre of Dublin city for EUR11.9 million in February 2016. We

built the 187 room Clayton hotel for EUR29.7 million. In April 2020, we sold the hotel to Deka Immobilien for EUR65

million at an annual lease cost of EUR3.05 million, achieving an exceptional yield despite the Covid-19 pandemic. - We have enhanced our reputation as a strong reliable covenant by meeting our rental obligations with institutional

landlords through the course of the pandemic. We are confident that this will assist us greatly in securing

opportunities to continue to build our pipeline in 2021 and beyond.

OUTLOOK

The hospitality industry in Ireland and the UK continues to be impacted by restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. Since the start of 2021, all of our hotels remain operational providing accommodation to front line workers, essential workers and those requiring quarantine but are closed to the general public. The easing of restrictions and reopening of the hospitality industry will be determined by the Irish and UK governments.

Occupancy as expected has remained muted in January 12% and February 15% with an Adjusted EBITDA loss expected to be approximately EUR2.5 million for the first two months.

The outlook for the near term remains uncertain at present and it is not yet known when international travel will return to more normal levels. However, we remain ready and primed to get back to full operating levels once restrictions are lifted. The rollout of vaccines across Europe and globally is very encouraging, with the speed of rollout increasing as we move towards Q2.

As lockdowns and travel restrictions are gradually eased, the Group anticipates domestic demand will return in the first instance, as seen in July and August 2020 when restrictions were relaxed in Ireland and the UK, followed by international leisure and business travel. Our teams look forward to welcoming back those customers who have not been able to visit us over the last year.

The Group will continue the measures implemented to combat the impact of Covid-19 on the business. In addition, we are assessing distressed opportunities as they arise. Our reputation as a strong reliable covenant has been enhanced through the course of the pandemic and we are confident that this will assist us greatly in securing further opportunities.

Our cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR290 million at the end of February 2021 leave us in a great position to withstand any further impact of Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 and participate in the recovery of global tourism. The hospitality sector has historically shown tremendous resilience to recover from other demand shocks and crises. As a result, the Board remain convinced that Dalata is well placed to benefit with its strong balance sheet, young, well invested portfolio and experienced teams at hotels and central office.

Pat McCann, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"2020 has been an extraordinary year, unlike any other I have encountered during my 50-year career in the hospitality industry. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry, our people and our communities.

When I reflect on our performance in 2020, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together. We have ended a very difficult year in a strong financial position with our core teams intact, morale running high and we are ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Quite simply, we are unbowed and unbroken. We achieved this by holding firm to the values and beliefs that define us including being fair, transparent, consistent and balanced.

Our financial position remains robust. We have always managed the business with a strong understanding and awareness of the inevitable ups and downs facing our industry, including shocks, and yet position it for ongoing growth and opportunity. We therefore entered the crisis in a very strong financial position. Our strategy of maintaining an asset backed balance sheet and comfortable gearing ensured Dalata was well placed to confront the challenges which followed.

Through our proactive response to the pandemic and the tremendous efforts and collaboration by our people and our key stakeholders, we protected our financial position. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our people and our stakeholders for their invaluable hard work and support over the last 12 months.

We have very strong relationships with our banking partners. The amended debt facility agreed in July 2020 with a temporary revised suite of covenants will provide flexibility and support as business recovers. Our institutional landlords also continue to actively support Dalata and remain committed to our long-term partnerships. Our shareholders strongly supported us through the equity placing which raised net proceeds of EUR92 million in September. These strong relationships with our stakeholders will be fundamental as we move through the recovery and continue to create long term value into the future.

In addition to our strong financial position, I am very pleased that we have retained our key people. We made a decision early in the pandemic to keep the core management teams in place at our hotels and central office. This approach, together with our decentralised operating model, was absolutely critical to our success during 2020 as it enabled us to react quickly as the level of restrictions in Ireland and the UK changed. It will also be beneficial that our regular guests are greeted by familiar faces when they return.

When I talk to our teams at the hotels, I am heartened by their optimism in spite of what has been a very challenging year for them. Like myself, our people enjoy the buzz of a busy hotel and are eagerly looking forward to welcoming guests back to our hotels in the year ahead.

We maintained engagement with our people including those we could not bring into work through our employee app and offering learning and development courses through our newly branded Dalata Academy. Over 92,000 courses were completed during 2020. I am proud to see the strong motivation of our people to continue upskilling and developing. They are the heart and soul of our business and I am delighted that they too are unbowed and looking to the future.

We are thankful for the support provided by the Irish and UK governments over the last 12 months. Given the scale of our business in Ireland, the Irish support packages are particularly important. The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and the commercial rates waiver in Ireland remain in place until 30 June 2021. The on-going support is critical as the industry navigates through this crisis and positions for recovery. The "Experience Economy" which includes the hospitality sector, employs over 330,0002 people in Ireland and is particularly important to the regional economy. I am now calling on the Irish government to continue their commitment to support this vital part of our economy as it starts to recover. One of the key supports after the financial crisis was the reduction in the VAT rate. I am asking the Irish government to commit to a minimum of five years to a VAT rate of 9%. The big beneficiary of this will be to the exchequer itself and it will support getting people back to work.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is a key focus for the Board and Management and we continue to advance our sustainability initiatives. In January of 2020, we established a new ESG Board committee which is comprised of a majority of Non-Executive directors. We improved our CDP3 score from our initial C rating in 2018 to a B rating in 2020. We also continued to invest in training and development to support our people, particularly those who we cannot employ at present by offering tailored development programmes.

We continue to make good progress on our growth strategy with a pipeline of close to 3,300 rooms. We are excited about other opportunities we are currently looking at. While we remain focused on delivering our growth strategy in our top target cities in Regional UK, we are also seeing opportunities in London.

The outlook for the near-term remains uncertain at present. The roll out of vaccines both here in Ireland and abroad continues and I remain positive on the medium-term prospects for the Group.

I believe that Dalata's key strengths will differentiate us as business recovers. Our core teams of excellent hotel operators are ready and excited to welcome customers back to our hotels when they re-open. The Group's robust financial position with an asset backed balance sheet, strong liquidity and comfortable gearing ensures Dalata is well placed as we head into 2021. Finally, our experienced management team and our record of identifying and securing opportunities in a crisis will help us position the business for a successful recovery and to look for growth opportunities that may arise out of the crisis.

We are all ready for the challenges and opportunities that 2021 may bring and look forward to the year ahead with energy and enthusiasm. Dalata is unbowed and unbroken."

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Conference Call Details | Analysts & Institutional Investors

Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 GMT (03:30 ET) today 2 March 2021, and this can be accessed using the contact details below.

From Ireland dial: (01) 4311252

From the UK dial: (0044) 333 300 0804

From the USA dial: (001) 631 913 1422

From other locations dial: +353 1 431 1252

Participant PIN code: 87595008#

Full Year 2020 Financial Performance

EURmillion 2020 2019 Revenue 136.8 429.2 Segments EBITDAR1 28.9 182.8 Hotel variable lease costs (0.3) (7.3) Segments EBITDA1 28.6 175.5 Other income 0.5 1.2 Central costs (8.1) (11.8) Share-based payments expense (2.3) (2.7) Adjusted EBITDA1 18.7 162.2 Adjusting items4 (44.4) 1.6 EBITDA1 (25.7) 163.8 Depreciation of PPE & amortisation (27.1) (26.4) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (20.7) (17.1) Operating (loss)/profit (73.5) 120.3 Interest on lease liabilities (22.4) (18.9) Other interest and finance costs (15.6) (11.7) (Loss)/profit before tax (111.5) 89.7 Tax credit/(charge) 10.8 (11.5) (Loss)/profit for the period (100.7) 78.2

Adjusted EBITDA excluding IFRS 161 (11.9) 134.8 (Loss)/earnings per share (cents) - basic (50.9) 42.4 Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share1 (cents) - basic (27.2) 42.0 Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share excluding IFRS 161 (cents) - basic (22.1) 46.0 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 21.1% 42.6%

Summary of hotel performance

The impact of Covid-19 on the Group's business was significant with revenues decreasing by 68% to EUR136.8 million in 2020. From March, the Group's financial performance was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and changing government lockdowns and travel restrictions across its markets for the remainder of the year and into 2021.

Occupancy Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Dublin 61.7% 12.3% 25.9% 17.0% Regional Ireland 49.7% 10.4% 60.2% 25.0% UK 58.2% 7.9% 35.7% 19.4% Group 58.2% 10.6% 35.9% 19.4%

All hotels were temporarily closed to the public for the majority of Q2 in line with guidelines issued by the Irish and UK governments. Occupancy for the Group amounted to 10.6% in this period, underpinned by demand from essential services. In Q3, occupancy increased to 35.9%. Our Regional Ireland and Regional UK hotels witnessed increased demand in the months of July and August as a result of staycations while Dublin and London were negatively impacted by on-going restrictions on international travel. Increased government restrictions from September hampered performance for the remainder of the year with business largely limited to local leisure guests resulting in occupancy of 19.4% for Q4. Following an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Irish government implemented the highest level of restrictions, necessitating the closure of hotels to the general public from 22 October for a period of six weeks.

The UK government implemented similar restrictions for the month of November. However, most manufacturing and construction services remained open for business compared to the previous lockdown in Q2, generating some limited demand for hotel rooms. Our Dublin and Regional Ireland hotels saw an improvement in early-mid December as a result of the easing of restrictions whilst restrictions stayed in place for most of the UK in December.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 88.5% to EUR18.7 million in 2020. The Group mitigated the financial impact of the reduction in occupancy through pro-active cost reductions since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dalata secured significant savings across all categories of expenditure. As the hotels were closed for substantial periods during the year, variable costs such as the cost of food and beverage purchases, consumables for bedrooms and OTA commissions decreased significantly. The Group introduced a combination of reduced working hours and progressive reduction of basic salary for employees and Directors.

The utilisation of government grants and assistance was also of significant benefit to the Group. Government wage supports in the form of the Irish Wage Subsidy Schemes and the UK Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme of EUR20.8 million were received to support incomes of employees in Ireland and the UK. The Group also received financial assistance by way of a commercial rates waiver from the Irish and UK governments, amounting to a saving of EUR9.1 million for the year. Other government grants received, including the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) in Ireland, amounted to EUR1.6 million. These supports were critical in our efforts to protect employment within the Group.

Performance Review | Segmental Analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK.

1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2020 2019 Room revenue 43.5 176.3 Food and beverage revenue 16.0 53.0 Other revenue 5.7 16.1 Total revenue 65.2 245.4 EBITDAR 17.5 119.7 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 26.8% 48.8% Performance statistics (like for like)5 Occupancy 30.4% 87.7% Average room rate (EUR) 90.76 124.79 RevPAR (EUR) 27.62 109.40 RevPAR % change (74.8%) Dublin owned & leased portfolio Hotels 16 16 Room numbers 4,488 4,482

Our Dublin hotel portfolio consists of seven Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, the Ballsbridge Hotel and The Gibson Hotel. Nine hotels are owned and seven are operated under leases.

From March, the Dublin market was impacted by the sudden onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which affected the region for the course of 2020. The impact on the Dublin market was particularly acute due to its reliance on international travel and events resulting in revenue decreasing by 73.4% to EUR65.2 million and EBITDAR decreasing by 85.4% to EUR17.5 million in 2020.

Our Dublin hotels had a promising start to 2020 earning revenue of EUR30.8 million in the first two months of the year. In March, business began to be impacted by corporate travel bans and the cancellation of events as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Occupancy for the period from January to March amounted to 61.7%.

Full lockdown restrictions were imposed in Ireland at the end of March which necessitated the closure of all hotels to the general public. Occupancy reduced to 12.3% during the period from April to June underpinned by contracted business for essential services.

The period July to September remained challenging for our Dublin hotels, with occupancy coming in at 25.9%. This was largely driven by leisure business and weekend demand. Although our Dublin hotels were open for the majority of this period, additional restrictions were introduced on 18 September which restricted travel between counties in Ireland before moving to Level 5 restrictions (which necessitated the closure of all hotels to the general public) on 22 October for a period of 6 weeks.

Occupancy reduced to 17.0% during the period October to December as a result of varying travel restrictions in Ireland limiting corporate business, leisure stays, and a lack of events in the city. There was however some respite in December with the easing of restrictions for a period resulting in improved occupancy for this month, particularly at weekends, proving that people will travel (even locally) and partake in leisure activities once permitted.

Dublin revenue amounted to EUR20.3 million and EBITDAR was EUR4.1 million in the second half of 2020, reflecting the challenging environment. However, the utilisation of government grants and assistance totalling EUR12.9 million for the year and proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of the lost revenue on EBITDAR.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2020 2019 Room revenue 21.6 49.7 Food and beverage revenue 11.1 26.8 Other revenue 3.6 8.4 Total revenue 36.3 84.9 EBITDAR 8.0 24.5 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 22.0% 28.9% Performance statistics6 Occupancy 36.4% 73.7% Average room rate (EUR) 87.04 98.90 RevPAR (EUR) 31.64 72.93 RevPAR % change (56.6%) Regional Ireland owned & leased portfolio Hotels 13 13 Room numbers 1,867 1,867

Our Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. Twelve hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

Due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic from March, revenue decreased by 57.3% to EUR36.3 million and EBITDAR decreased by 67.5% to EUR8.0 million in 2020. Our Regional Ireland hotels had a strong start to 2020, earning revenue of EUR10.9 million during January and February with occupancy of 49.7% for the first quarter.

In line with the Irish government restrictions, all of our hotels in Regional Ireland were closed to the general public from the end of March to the end of June, resulting in occupancy of 10.4% for Q2. Our Regional Ireland hotels enjoyed a more positive period from July to September, with the resurgence of domestic tourism resulting in an occupancy of 60.2% for the period. Staycations were strong particularly during July and August.

Level 5 restrictions (which necessitated the closure of all hotels to the general public) were then imposed on 22 October for a period of 6 weeks resulting in a reduction in occupancy to 25.0% during the period October to December.

Overall, the performance of our Regional Ireland hotels was stronger in second half of the year, delivering revenue of EUR20.7 million and EBITDAR of EUR8.3 million. The utilisation of government grants and assistance amounted to EUR8.9 million for the year which together with proactive cost reductions assisted EBITDAR performance.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion 2020 2019 Room revenue 21.7 62.8 Food and beverage revenue 6.9 17.8 Other revenue 2.4 6.1 Total revenue 31.0 86.7 EBITDAR 2.9 33.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 9.4% 39.0% Performance statistics (like for like)7 Occupancy 30.3% 80.7% Average room rate (GBP) 75.06 88.79 RevPAR (GBP) 22.72 71.66 RevPAR % change (68.3%) UK owned & leased portfolio Hotels 12 12 Room numbers 2,644 2,600

Our UK hotel portfolio comprises nine Clayton hotels and three Maldron hotels with three hotels situated in London, six hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Dalata added the Clayton Hotel Cambridge (formerly The Tamburlaine Hotel, Cambridge) to its portfolio in November 2019 and a 44-bedroom extension at the Clayton Hotel Birmingham which was completed in November 2020. Seven hotels are owned, four are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99 year lease.

Due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic from March, revenue decreased by 64.2% to GBP31.0 million and EBITDAR decreased by 91.4% to GBP2.9 million in 2020. Similar to Dublin, the Group's London hotels were particularly impacted due to their reliance on international travel and events.

The performance of our UK hotels was strong in early 2020, earning revenue of GBP12.4 million during January and February. All of our UK hotels were closed to the general public from the end of March until they were permitted to re-open in early July. This resulted in occupancy of 7.9% during the period from April to June.

Our UK hotels were subject to varying levels of restrictions in the second half of 2020. During the period from July to September, occupancy came in at 35.7%. Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels performed well during this period and saw the benefits of increased leisure business due to staycations. However, trade at our London hotels was hampered during these months due to the lack of events, international travel and corporate business in the city.

Our Northern Ireland hotels were closed to the public on 16 October for a four-week period and on 27 November for a two-week period before closing to the public again on 26 December. Our Regional UK and London hotels were subject to varying levels of localised restrictions from mid-October before being closed to the public on 5 November for a four-week period. The hotels were then subject to varying levels of restrictions for the month of December.

These restrictions meant that occupancy was limited to 19.4% for the period October to December, although most manufacturing and construction services remained open for business compared to the previous lockdown earlier in the year, generating some limited demand for hotel rooms.

Overall, GBP13.5 million of revenue and GBP0.8 million of EBITDAR was generated by our UK hotels in the second half of 2020. The Group was able to mitigate the impact of the lost revenue to the bottom line through proactive cost reductions and government assistance in the form of rates waivers amounting to GBP3.3 million and grants of GBP0.1 million for the year. The utilisation of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) allowed us to retain employees who were not working in the business.

Government grants and assistance

EURmillion 2020 2019 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 6.3 - Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 9.7 - Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) 4.7 - Other government grants related to income 1.5 - Grants related to income 22.2 - Capital government grants 0.2 - Total grants 22.4 -

The Group availed of support schemes from the Irish and UK governments through 2020. The Group's EBITDA for 2020 reflects government grants of EUR22.2 million and assistance (by way of commercial rates waivers) of EUR9.1 million totalling EUR31.3 million for 2020. The Group also received a grant amounting to EUR0.2 million for capital costs incurred in adapting premises to new public health requirements arising from the pandemic.

The Group received wage subsidies from the Irish government amounting to EUR16.0 million in the form of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme from 26 March to 31 August 2020 and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme from 1 September to 31 December 2020. In the UK, the Group received government grants in the form of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme amounting to GBP4.3 million (EUR4.7 million) in 2020.

The Group also availed of government grants of EUR1.5 million which were introduced to support businesses during the pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs. This principally related to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme in Ireland.

The Group also received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers for the period 27 March 2020 to 31 December 2020 in Ireland and from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 in the UK. This represented a saving of EUR5.5 million at the Group's Irish hotels and GBP3.3 million (EUR3.6 million) at its UK hotels. The rates waivers in Ireland and the UK have continued into 2021.

Under the warehousing of tax liabilities introduced by the Irish government, the payment of Irish VAT liabilities of EUR4.9 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR7.8 million relating to the year ended 31 December 2020 have been deferred and are payable during the year ended 31 December 2021. In the UK, VAT liabilities of EUR0.5 million (GBP0.4 million) have been deferred until 31 March 2021 and payroll tax liabilities of EUR0.3 million (GBP0.3 million) will be paid by instalments during 2021, as agreed with the UK tax authorities, with the outstanding balance settled in full by 31 July 2021.

Central costs and share-based payments expense

Central costs amounted to EUR8.1 million in 2020. Central costs decreased by EUR5.5 million (40%) compared to the same period last year after excluding the impact in 2019 of the release of insurance provisions totalling EUR1.9 million. The Group took immediate action to mitigate against the impact from Covid-19 across a number of areas. These included the reduction of payroll through a combination of salary cuts and reduced working hours. Discretionary sales and marketing expenditure was suspended during periods of hotel closures and non-committed expenditure was deferred. The Board has also taken reductions in basic pay and fees.

Property revaluations

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset specific risk adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. They also have regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Due to the immediate impact of Covid-19 on near term cash flows, revaluation losses of EUR174.4 million were recorded on our property assets in 2020, of which EUR13.4 million was recorded in the second half of the year.

EUR143.6 million of the losses are recorded as reversals through the revaluation reserve (year ended 31 December 2019: net gain of EUR120.8 million). EUR199.3 million remains in the revaluation reserve as at 31 December 2020 relating to prior period unreversed revaluation gains. EUR30.8 million of the valuation reduction in 2020 is recorded through profit or loss, of which EUR3.5 million was recorded in the second half of the year (year ended 31 December 2019: net gain of EUR1.6 million). These revaluation losses through profit or loss relate to assets where the valuation is below previously recorded cost including capital investment. All losses may be reversed through the revaluation reserve and profit or loss respectively in future periods should valuations recover.

The measures being taken globally to respond to Covid-19 has meant that the valuers have been faced with an unprecedented set of circumstances on which to base a judgement and therefore, they have reported their valuation on the basis of "material valuation uncertainty" in line with valuations on most property asset types.

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion 2020 2019 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss (30.8) 1.6 Impairment of right-of-use assets (7.6) - Impairment of goodwill (3.2) - Accounting loss on sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont (1.7) - Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment at leased hotels (1.0) - Hotel pre-opening expenses (0.1) - Adjusting items1 (44.4) 1.6

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group. Consequently, items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either 'year on year' or with other similar businesses are excluded.

As explained in the previous section, the Group recorded a net revaluation loss through profit or loss of EUR30.8 million in 2020 with EUR27.3 million incurred in the first half of 2020, and a further EUR3.5 million in the second half the year.

On 24 April 2020, the Group completed the sale and leaseback of the Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin. The sale results in the derecognition of the property asset. The property was previously valued based on the expected price that would be received to sell the asset outright. The valuation included all the future economic benefits for the assets on the assumption they are all disposed of. In a sale and subsequent leaseback, the Group retains the economic benefit 'post rent' of the asset for the period of the lease. This would typically lead to a loss on sale because of the proceeds being less than the fair value due to an element of the benefits no longer being reflected in the value of the right-of-use asset. This results in an accounting loss through profit or loss of EUR1.7 million.

Following the impact of Covid-19 on expected trading, particularly on near term profitability, assets related primarily to our leased properties including goodwill, fixtures, fittings and equipment and right-of-use assets were assessed for impairment based on their discounted cash flows. The impact on near term cashflows has led to an impairment through profit or loss on a limited number of the Group's assets. These related primarily to leased properties resulting in impairments of right-of-use assets (EUR7.6 million), goodwill (EUR3.2 million) and fixtures, fittings and equipment owned by the hotels in leased properties (EUR1.0 million).

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of its useful estimated life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR3.6 million to EUR20.7 million due principally to the additional depreciation on the new right-of-use assets arising from the lease of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin from April 2020 (EUR1.3 million) and full year impact of Clayton Hotel Cambridge which was leased from November 2019 (EUR1.4 million).

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

In 2020, depreciation of property, plant and equipment increased by EUR0.4 million to EUR26.6 million. This increase was driven by refurbishment projects carried out at existing hotels during 2019 and 2020 which replaced items that had already been fully depreciated in previous accounting periods. This was offset to a large extent by a decrease in the depreciation charge following the revaluation losses of land and buildings during 2020 and the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April 2020.

Finance Costs

EURmillion 2020 2019 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 9.1 9.1 Impact of interest rate swaps 2.0 1.2 Modification loss on amended debt facility 4.3 - Other finance costs 1.8 1.5 Net exchange loss on financing activities 0.1 0.4 Capitalised interest (1.7) (0.5) Finance costs excluding impact of IFRS 16 15.6 11.7 Interest on lease liabilities 22.4 18.9 Finance costs 38.0 30.6

Interest on lease liabilities increased primarily due to the full year impact of the lease on Clayton Hotel Cambridge entered into in November 2019 and the lease on Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin from April 2020 which increased the charge by EUR1.9 million and EUR1.8 million respectively.

As a result of the amended and restated loan facility in July 2020, the Group assessed the discounted cash flows under the new facility agreement discounted at the old effective interest rate compared to the discounted cash flows under the old facility agreement. This resulted in a modification loss of EUR4.3 million.

The Group also incurred higher margins on loans as shown by an increase to the Group's weighted average interest cost in respect of Euro denominated borrowings and Sterling denominated borrowings for the year, which were 1.8% (2019: 1.4%) and 3.1% (2019: 2.9%) respectively.

These increases were partially offset by additional capitalised interest on the site in Shoreditch, London (acquired in August 2019) and higher interest rates being capitalised for 2020 compared to 2019.

Tax charge

As the Group has incurred a loss before tax in 2020, the Group has recognised a tax credit of EUR10.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2020, primarily relating to the net value of tax losses which are available to utilise against both prior year taxable profits and future taxable profits. A significant portion of these tax losses can be set against prior year taxable profits. The current year has resulted in utilisable tax losses of EUR64.5 million, EUR16.5 million which have been carried back and used against previous taxes paid. Following Irish and UK government initiatives to support businesses impacted by Covid-19, these losses have generated initial cash refunds of EUR2.3 million during 2020 despite returns not yet filed. Additional losses of approximately EUR12.3 million will be carried back on submission of 2020 tax returns in 2021, generating additional refunds of EUR1.5 million. This will leave EUR35.7 million of unutilised 2020 losses which will be used against taxable profits in 2021 and future years as appropriate, reducing future corporation tax liabilities payable by EUR5.7 million based on currently enacted tax rates. The Group is confident that the remaining tax losses incurred during 2020 will be fully utilised in future periods.

Due to tax incentives introduced following the Global Financial Crisis to stimulate the property market, no tax charge arises on the increase in value between the cost of developing Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin and the sales proceeds received.

(Loss)/earnings per share (EPS)

The Group's EPS for 2020 was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a 93.3 cents decrease in basic earnings per share and a 69.2 cents decrease in adjusted basic earnings per share for 2020.

Cents (EUR) 2020 2019 (Loss)/earnings per share - basic (50.9) 42.4 (Loss)/earnings per share - diluted (50.9) 42.0 Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share - basic1 (27.2) 42.0

Proactive cash flow management ensures strong liquidity in 2020

Despite the ongoing headwinds from Covid-19, Dalata continues to maintain strong liquidity with significant financial headroom. At the end of 2020, the Group had cash resources of EUR50.2 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR247.9 million.

Throughout 2020, Dalata successfully implemented several measures to mitigate the financial consequences of the impact of Covid-19 and increased its cash and undrawn debt facilities from EUR161.8 million at the end of 2019 to EUR298.1 million at the end of 2020. Under the amended debt facility agreement there is a minimum liquidity covenant of EUR50.0 million until 30 March 2022. These actions included proactive cost reductions across all areas of the Group, focused working capital management, the postponement of uncommitted capital expenditure and the cancellation of the final 2019 dividend originally recommended by the Board. In addition, the Group was assisted by way of government support initiatives in Ireland and the UK, in the form of government grants and assistance and the deferral of VAT and payroll tax liabilities.

The sale of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin for gross proceeds of EUR65.0 million in April, the additional EUR39.4 million debt facility agreed in July 2020 and the net proceeds of EUR92.0 million raised through an equity placing in September further strengthened liquidity.

At 31 December 2020, the Group has commitments relating to capital expenditure of EUR30.6 million which relates primarily to the new Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin. This project is expected to be completed in 2022 at which point the Group will legally complete the agreed contract to sell the residential units for up to EUR42.4 million to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES"), the overall value depending on how Part V obligations (Social and Affordable housing allocation) are settled with Dublin City Council. Those funds will then be received.

Projected lease payments payable under current lease contracts are EUR33.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2021. The increase in lease payments versus 2020 is principally due to the fact that the Group did not pay rent at Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in the first year of the lease agreement. Non-cancellable lease rentals of EUR2.7 million and other contractual obligations payable under the agreements for lease which have not yet commenced are together projected to amount to EUR5.2 million for the year ending 31 December 2021. The timing and amounts payable are subject to change depending on the date of commencement of these leases and final bedroom numbers.

The Group continues to actively monitor and preserve cash. The Group have prepared projections which assume a gradual improvement throughout 2021 as vaccines are rolled out and restrictions are loosened. The projections have been stress tested to assume a slower recovery through 2021 and also to assume ongoing full lockdowns throughout 2021 with no additional mitigating actions. In the stressed scenarios, the Group has sufficient liquidity to continue to meet its obligations as they fall due, for at least 12 months from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements and is not forecast to be in breach of its covenants for at least the next two testing periods up to testing at 30 June 2022. There are also additional mitigating strategies available to the Group which the Group have not modelled which would further support and improve the Group's position.

