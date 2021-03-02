Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2020 Preliminary -9

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2020 Preliminary Financial Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2020 Preliminary Financial Results 02-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unbowed and Unbroken ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 2 March 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2020. Results Summary 2020 2019 Variance on 2019 EURmillion Revenue 136.8 429.2 (68.1%) Segments EBITDAR1 28.9 182.8 (84.2%) Adjusted EBITDA1 18.7 162.2 (88.5%) (Loss)/profit before tax (111.5) 89.7 (224.3%) (Loss)/profit after tax (100.7) 78.2 (228.7%) Basic (loss)/earnings per share (cents) (50.9) 42.4 (220.0%) Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share1 (cents) (27.2) 42.0 (164.8%) Key performance indicators1 2020 2019 Variance on 2019 Occupancy % 30.9% 82.6% Average room rate (EUR) 88.77 113.14 (21.5%) RevPAR (EUR) 27.45 93.43 (70.6%)

OUR PEOPLE ARE UNBOWED AND OUR BALANCE SHEET IS UNBROKEN - Unprecedented year of challenge for the industry - 68% reduction in revenue leading to loss after tax of EUR101

million - Proactive cost reductions and government support schemes protected employment and cash during periods of low

occupancies - Implementation of Dalata Keep Safe Programme with accreditation from Bureau Veritas

INCREASED LIQUIDITY DUE TO SPEEDY AND PROACTIVE RESPONSE - Sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April for EUR65 million - Agreed amended debt facility in July with additional EUR39 million facility and revised suite of covenants - Equity placing in September raised net proceeds of EUR92 million to further enhance balance sheet - Increased liquidity with cash of EUR50 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR248 million at the end of

December

ROBUST BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES SECURITY AND OPPORTUNITY - Asset backed balance sheet with hotel assets of EUR1.2 billion - Conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 23%

READY FOR THE RECOVERY - Management teams at hotels and central office in place to manage the recovery - Hotels are primarily located in large cities or at major airports - Modern well-maintained portfolio of hotels - average age of hotels is 17 years - Exciting pipeline of close to 3,300 rooms in excellent locations

STRATEGIC AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS - We have maintained a strong focus on retaining our core teams and providing opportunities for learning and

development, ensuring that our teams are well prepared as the hospitality industry gradually reopens. - All of our hotels operate under the Dalata Keep Safe Programme. Our health and safety protocols have been

accredited by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in Health and Safety testing, inspection and certification. - We have used our time wisely during the crisis to implement initiatives that will add long term value. We have

accelerated the rollout of new technologies across the Group including OPERA Cloud (Property Management System) and

MICROS Simphony POS system for the hotels' food and beverage outlets. We also completed the project to centralise

payroll across the Group. The processing of wages for all employees in our 41 hotels is now done from the Shared

Service Centre in Cork. These initiatives will allow the teams at our hotels to spend less time processing data and

more time serving the needs of our customers. - Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, Dalata continued to progress its growth strategy with three new

agreements for lease secured in 2020. In November 2020, we also opened the new 44 bedroom extension at Clayton

Hotel Birmingham and the new Meeting & Events Centre at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane in Dublin. - The Group continues to progress its development pipeline of almost 3,300 rooms across Ireland and the UK. Dalata's

pipeline of seven hotels already under construction includes two in Ireland and five in the UK; all of these

properties are scheduled to open between Q3 2021 and Q2 2022. Eight development projects including extensions are

currently at the pre-construction phase. When all projects are completed, the Group will have almost doubled its

rooms in the UK. - The Group's financial position remains strong with the Group's amended suite of covenants providing flexibility as

business recovers. The Group has cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR290 million at the end of February

2021. - We protected our cash during 2020 through proactive cost reductions, diligent working capital management,

cancellation of dividends, the postponement of uncommitted capital expenditure and utilisation of governments'

support. - We improved our liquidity through 2020 by leveraging our strong relationships with our banking partners and

institutional landlords as evidenced by the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April for EUR65

million and the increase in our bank facilities of EUR39 million in July. We also raised equity from new and existing

shareholders resulting in net proceeds of EUR92 million. - Our asset backed balance sheet remains robust with EUR1.2 billion in hotel assets. This is despite total revaluation

losses of EUR174.4 million in 2020 (H2 2020: loss of EUR13.4 million), arising from independent asset valuations in

2020, representing a circa 13% decrease on valuations versus December 2019. - The sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont highlights our continued ability to create value and our core

strengths of selecting prime sites, developing hotels and our ability to leverage our strong relationships with

fixed income investors. We acquired the site in the centre of Dublin city for EUR11.9 million in February 2016. We

built the 187 room Clayton hotel for EUR29.7 million. In April 2020, we sold the hotel to Deka Immobilien for EUR65

million at an annual lease cost of EUR3.05 million, achieving an exceptional yield despite the Covid-19 pandemic. - We have enhanced our reputation as a strong reliable covenant by meeting our rental obligations with institutional

landlords through the course of the pandemic. We are confident that this will assist us greatly in securing

opportunities to continue to build our pipeline in 2021 and beyond.

OUTLOOK

The hospitality industry in Ireland and the UK continues to be impacted by restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. Since the start of 2021, all of our hotels remain operational providing accommodation to front line workers, essential workers and those requiring quarantine but are closed to the general public. The easing of restrictions and reopening of the hospitality industry will be determined by the Irish and UK governments.

Occupancy as expected has remained muted in January 12% and February 15% with an Adjusted EBITDA loss expected to be approximately EUR2.5 million for the first two months.

The outlook for the near term remains uncertain at present and it is not yet known when international travel will return to more normal levels. However, we remain ready and primed to get back to full operating levels once restrictions are lifted. The rollout of vaccines across Europe and globally is very encouraging, with the speed of rollout increasing as we move towards Q2.

As lockdowns and travel restrictions are gradually eased, the Group anticipates domestic demand will return in the first instance, as seen in July and August 2020 when restrictions were relaxed in Ireland and the UK, followed by international leisure and business travel. Our teams look forward to welcoming back those customers who have not been able to visit us over the last year.

The Group will continue the measures implemented to combat the impact of Covid-19 on the business. In addition, we are assessing distressed opportunities as they arise. Our reputation as a strong reliable covenant has been enhanced through the course of the pandemic and we are confident that this will assist us greatly in securing further opportunities.

Our cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR290 million at the end of February 2021 leave us in a great position to withstand any further impact of Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 and participate in the recovery of global tourism. The hospitality sector has historically shown tremendous resilience to recover from other demand shocks and crises. As a result, the Board remain convinced that Dalata is well placed to benefit with its strong balance sheet, young, well invested portfolio and experienced teams at hotels and central office.

Pat McCann, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"2020 has been an extraordinary year, unlike any other I have encountered during my 50-year career in the hospitality industry. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been extremely challenging for our industry, our people and our communities.

When I reflect on our performance in 2020, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together. We have ended a very difficult year in a strong financial position with our core teams intact, morale running high and we are ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Quite simply, we are unbowed and unbroken. We achieved this by holding firm to the values and beliefs that define us including being fair, transparent, consistent and balanced.

Our financial position remains robust. We have always managed the business with a strong understanding and awareness of the inevitable ups and downs facing our industry, including shocks, and yet position it for ongoing growth and opportunity. We therefore entered the crisis in a very strong financial position. Our strategy of maintaining an asset backed balance sheet and comfortable gearing ensured Dalata was well placed to confront the challenges which followed.

Through our proactive response to the pandemic and the tremendous efforts and collaboration by our people and our key stakeholders, we protected our financial position. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our people and our stakeholders for their invaluable hard work and support over the last 12 months.

We have very strong relationships with our banking partners. The amended debt facility agreed in July 2020 with a temporary revised suite of covenants will provide flexibility and support as business recovers. Our institutional landlords also continue to actively support Dalata and remain committed to our long-term partnerships. Our shareholders strongly supported us through the equity placing which raised net proceeds of EUR92 million in September. These strong relationships with our stakeholders will be fundamental as we move through the recovery and continue to create long term value into the future.

In addition to our strong financial position, I am very pleased that we have retained our key people. We made a decision early in the pandemic to keep the core management teams in place at our hotels and central office. This approach, together with our decentralised operating model, was absolutely critical to our success during 2020 as it enabled us to react quickly as the level of restrictions in Ireland and the UK changed. It will also be beneficial that our regular guests are greeted by familiar faces when they return.

When I talk to our teams at the hotels, I am heartened by their optimism in spite of what has been a very challenging year for them. Like myself, our people enjoy the buzz of a busy hotel and are eagerly looking forward to welcoming guests back to our hotels in the year ahead.

We maintained engagement with our people including those we could not bring into work through our employee app and offering learning and development courses through our newly branded Dalata Academy. Over 92,000 courses were completed during 2020. I am proud to see the strong motivation of our people to continue upskilling and developing. They are the heart and soul of our business and I am delighted that they too are unbowed and looking to the future.

We are thankful for the support provided by the Irish and UK governments over the last 12 months. Given the scale of our business in Ireland, the Irish support packages are particularly important. The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and the commercial rates waiver in Ireland remain in place until 30 June 2021. The on-going support is critical as the industry navigates through this crisis and positions for recovery. The "Experience Economy" which includes the hospitality sector, employs over 330,0002 people in Ireland and is particularly important to the regional economy. I am now calling on the Irish government to continue their commitment to support this vital part of our economy as it starts to recover. One of the key supports after the financial crisis was the reduction in the VAT rate. I am asking the Irish government to commit to a minimum of five years to a VAT rate of 9%. The big beneficiary of this will be to the exchequer itself and it will support getting people back to work.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is a key focus for the Board and Management and we continue to advance our sustainability initiatives. In January of 2020, we established a new ESG Board committee which is comprised of a majority of Non-Executive directors. We improved our CDP3 score from our initial C rating in 2018 to a B rating in 2020. We also continued to invest in training and development to support our people, particularly those who we cannot employ at present by offering tailored development programmes.

We continue to make good progress on our growth strategy with a pipeline of close to 3,300 rooms. We are excited about other opportunities we are currently looking at. While we remain focused on delivering our growth strategy in our top target cities in Regional UK, we are also seeing opportunities in London.

The outlook for the near-term remains uncertain at present. The roll out of vaccines both here in Ireland and abroad continues and I remain positive on the medium-term prospects for the Group.

I believe that Dalata's key strengths will differentiate us as business recovers. Our core teams of excellent hotel operators are ready and excited to welcome customers back to our hotels when they re-open. The Group's robust financial position with an asset backed balance sheet, strong liquidity and comfortable gearing ensures Dalata is well placed as we head into 2021. Finally, our experienced management team and our record of identifying and securing opportunities in a crisis will help us position the business for a successful recovery and to look for growth opportunities that may arise out of the crisis.

We are all ready for the challenges and opportunities that 2021 may bring and look forward to the year ahead with energy and enthusiasm. Dalata is unbowed and unbroken."

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the full year 2020, Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Conference Call Details | Analysts & Institutional Investors

Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 GMT (03:30 ET) today 2 March 2021, and this can be accessed using the contact details below.

From Ireland dial: (01) 4311252

From the UK dial: (0044) 333 300 0804

From the USA dial: (001) 631 913 1422

From other locations dial: +353 1 431 1252

Participant PIN code: 87595008#

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Pat McCann, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, Deputy CEO, Business Development & Finance Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Niamh Carr, Investor Relations Manager Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Full Year 2020 Financial Performance

EURmillion 2020 2019 Revenue 136.8 429.2 Segments EBITDAR1 28.9 182.8 Hotel variable lease costs (0.3) (7.3) Segments EBITDA1 28.6 175.5 Other income 0.5 1.2 Central costs (8.1) (11.8) Share-based payments expense (2.3) (2.7) Adjusted EBITDA1 18.7 162.2 Adjusting items4 (44.4) 1.6 EBITDA1 (25.7) 163.8 Depreciation of PPE & amortisation (27.1) (26.4) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (20.7) (17.1) Operating (loss)/profit (73.5) 120.3 Interest on lease liabilities (22.4) (18.9) Other interest and finance costs (15.6) (11.7) (Loss)/profit before tax (111.5) 89.7 Tax credit/(charge) 10.8 (11.5) (Loss)/profit for the period (100.7) 78.2

Adjusted EBITDA excluding IFRS 161 (11.9) 134.8 (Loss)/earnings per share (cents) - basic (50.9) 42.4 Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share1 (cents) - basic (27.2) 42.0 Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share excluding IFRS 161 (cents) - basic (22.1) 46.0 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 21.1% 42.6%

Summary of hotel performance

The impact of Covid-19 on the Group's business was significant with revenues decreasing by 68% to EUR136.8 million in 2020. From March, the Group's financial performance was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and changing government lockdowns and travel restrictions across its markets for the remainder of the year and into 2021.

Occupancy Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Dublin 61.7% 12.3% 25.9% 17.0% Regional Ireland 49.7% 10.4% 60.2% 25.0% UK 58.2% 7.9% 35.7% 19.4% Group 58.2% 10.6% 35.9% 19.4%

All hotels were temporarily closed to the public for the majority of Q2 in line with guidelines issued by the Irish and UK governments. Occupancy for the Group amounted to 10.6% in this period, underpinned by demand from essential services. In Q3, occupancy increased to 35.9%. Our Regional Ireland and Regional UK hotels witnessed increased demand in the months of July and August as a result of staycations while Dublin and London were negatively impacted by on-going restrictions on international travel. Increased government restrictions from September hampered performance for the remainder of the year with business largely limited to local leisure guests resulting in occupancy of 19.4% for Q4. Following an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Irish government implemented the highest level of restrictions, necessitating the closure of hotels to the general public from 22 October for a period of six weeks.

The UK government implemented similar restrictions for the month of November. However, most manufacturing and construction services remained open for business compared to the previous lockdown in Q2, generating some limited demand for hotel rooms. Our Dublin and Regional Ireland hotels saw an improvement in early-mid December as a result of the easing of restrictions whilst restrictions stayed in place for most of the UK in December.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 88.5% to EUR18.7 million in 2020. The Group mitigated the financial impact of the reduction in occupancy through pro-active cost reductions since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dalata secured significant savings across all categories of expenditure. As the hotels were closed for substantial periods during the year, variable costs such as the cost of food and beverage purchases, consumables for bedrooms and OTA commissions decreased significantly. The Group introduced a combination of reduced working hours and progressive reduction of basic salary for employees and Directors.

The utilisation of government grants and assistance was also of significant benefit to the Group. Government wage supports in the form of the Irish Wage Subsidy Schemes and the UK Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme of EUR20.8 million were received to support incomes of employees in Ireland and the UK. The Group also received financial assistance by way of a commercial rates waiver from the Irish and UK governments, amounting to a saving of EUR9.1 million for the year. Other government grants received, including the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) in Ireland, amounted to EUR1.6 million. These supports were critical in our efforts to protect employment within the Group.

Performance Review | Segmental Analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK.

1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2020 2019 Room revenue 43.5 176.3 Food and beverage revenue 16.0 53.0 Other revenue 5.7 16.1 Total revenue 65.2 245.4 EBITDAR 17.5 119.7 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 26.8% 48.8% Performance statistics (like for like)5 Occupancy 30.4% 87.7% Average room rate (EUR) 90.76 124.79 RevPAR (EUR) 27.62 109.40 RevPAR % change (74.8%) Dublin owned & leased portfolio Hotels 16 16 Room numbers 4,488 4,482

Our Dublin hotel portfolio consists of seven Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, the Ballsbridge Hotel and The Gibson Hotel. Nine hotels are owned and seven are operated under leases.

From March, the Dublin market was impacted by the sudden onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which affected the region for the course of 2020. The impact on the Dublin market was particularly acute due to its reliance on international travel and events resulting in revenue decreasing by 73.4% to EUR65.2 million and EBITDAR decreasing by 85.4% to EUR17.5 million in 2020.

Our Dublin hotels had a promising start to 2020 earning revenue of EUR30.8 million in the first two months of the year. In March, business began to be impacted by corporate travel bans and the cancellation of events as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Occupancy for the period from January to March amounted to 61.7%.

Full lockdown restrictions were imposed in Ireland at the end of March which necessitated the closure of all hotels to the general public. Occupancy reduced to 12.3% during the period from April to June underpinned by contracted business for essential services.

The period July to September remained challenging for our Dublin hotels, with occupancy coming in at 25.9%. This was largely driven by leisure business and weekend demand. Although our Dublin hotels were open for the majority of this period, additional restrictions were introduced on 18 September which restricted travel between counties in Ireland before moving to Level 5 restrictions (which necessitated the closure of all hotels to the general public) on 22 October for a period of 6 weeks.

Occupancy reduced to 17.0% during the period October to December as a result of varying travel restrictions in Ireland limiting corporate business, leisure stays, and a lack of events in the city. There was however some respite in December with the easing of restrictions for a period resulting in improved occupancy for this month, particularly at weekends, proving that people will travel (even locally) and partake in leisure activities once permitted.

Dublin revenue amounted to EUR20.3 million and EBITDAR was EUR4.1 million in the second half of 2020, reflecting the challenging environment. However, the utilisation of government grants and assistance totalling EUR12.9 million for the year and proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of the lost revenue on EBITDAR.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion 2020 2019 Room revenue 21.6 49.7 Food and beverage revenue 11.1 26.8 Other revenue 3.6 8.4 Total revenue 36.3 84.9 EBITDAR 8.0 24.5 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 22.0% 28.9% Performance statistics6 Occupancy 36.4% 73.7% Average room rate (EUR) 87.04 98.90 RevPAR (EUR) 31.64 72.93 RevPAR % change (56.6%) Regional Ireland owned & leased portfolio Hotels 13 13 Room numbers 1,867 1,867

Our Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. Twelve hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

Due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic from March, revenue decreased by 57.3% to EUR36.3 million and EBITDAR decreased by 67.5% to EUR8.0 million in 2020. Our Regional Ireland hotels had a strong start to 2020, earning revenue of EUR10.9 million during January and February with occupancy of 49.7% for the first quarter.

In line with the Irish government restrictions, all of our hotels in Regional Ireland were closed to the general public from the end of March to the end of June, resulting in occupancy of 10.4% for Q2. Our Regional Ireland hotels enjoyed a more positive period from July to September, with the resurgence of domestic tourism resulting in an occupancy of 60.2% for the period. Staycations were strong particularly during July and August.

Level 5 restrictions (which necessitated the closure of all hotels to the general public) were then imposed on 22 October for a period of 6 weeks resulting in a reduction in occupancy to 25.0% during the period October to December.

Overall, the performance of our Regional Ireland hotels was stronger in second half of the year, delivering revenue of EUR20.7 million and EBITDAR of EUR8.3 million. The utilisation of government grants and assistance amounted to EUR8.9 million for the year which together with proactive cost reductions assisted EBITDAR performance.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion 2020 2019 Room revenue 21.7 62.8 Food and beverage revenue 6.9 17.8 Other revenue 2.4 6.1 Total revenue 31.0 86.7 EBITDAR 2.9 33.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 9.4% 39.0% Performance statistics (like for like)7 Occupancy 30.3% 80.7% Average room rate (GBP) 75.06 88.79 RevPAR (GBP) 22.72 71.66 RevPAR % change (68.3%) UK owned & leased portfolio Hotels 12 12 Room numbers 2,644 2,600

Our UK hotel portfolio comprises nine Clayton hotels and three Maldron hotels with three hotels situated in London, six hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Dalata added the Clayton Hotel Cambridge (formerly The Tamburlaine Hotel, Cambridge) to its portfolio in November 2019 and a 44-bedroom extension at the Clayton Hotel Birmingham which was completed in November 2020. Seven hotels are owned, four are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99 year lease.

Due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic from March, revenue decreased by 64.2% to GBP31.0 million and EBITDAR decreased by 91.4% to GBP2.9 million in 2020. Similar to Dublin, the Group's London hotels were particularly impacted due to their reliance on international travel and events.

The performance of our UK hotels was strong in early 2020, earning revenue of GBP12.4 million during January and February. All of our UK hotels were closed to the general public from the end of March until they were permitted to re-open in early July. This resulted in occupancy of 7.9% during the period from April to June.

Our UK hotels were subject to varying levels of restrictions in the second half of 2020. During the period from July to September, occupancy came in at 35.7%. Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels performed well during this period and saw the benefits of increased leisure business due to staycations. However, trade at our London hotels was hampered during these months due to the lack of events, international travel and corporate business in the city.

Our Northern Ireland hotels were closed to the public on 16 October for a four-week period and on 27 November for a two-week period before closing to the public again on 26 December. Our Regional UK and London hotels were subject to varying levels of localised restrictions from mid-October before being closed to the public on 5 November for a four-week period. The hotels were then subject to varying levels of restrictions for the month of December.

These restrictions meant that occupancy was limited to 19.4% for the period October to December, although most manufacturing and construction services remained open for business compared to the previous lockdown earlier in the year, generating some limited demand for hotel rooms.

Overall, GBP13.5 million of revenue and GBP0.8 million of EBITDAR was generated by our UK hotels in the second half of 2020. The Group was able to mitigate the impact of the lost revenue to the bottom line through proactive cost reductions and government assistance in the form of rates waivers amounting to GBP3.3 million and grants of GBP0.1 million for the year. The utilisation of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) allowed us to retain employees who were not working in the business.

Government grants and assistance

EURmillion 2020 2019 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 6.3 - Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 9.7 - Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) 4.7 - Other government grants related to income 1.5 - Grants related to income 22.2 - Capital government grants 0.2 - Total grants 22.4 -

The Group availed of support schemes from the Irish and UK governments through 2020. The Group's EBITDA for 2020 reflects government grants of EUR22.2 million and assistance (by way of commercial rates waivers) of EUR9.1 million totalling EUR31.3 million for 2020. The Group also received a grant amounting to EUR0.2 million for capital costs incurred in adapting premises to new public health requirements arising from the pandemic.

The Group received wage subsidies from the Irish government amounting to EUR16.0 million in the form of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme from 26 March to 31 August 2020 and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme from 1 September to 31 December 2020. In the UK, the Group received government grants in the form of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme amounting to GBP4.3 million (EUR4.7 million) in 2020.

The Group also availed of government grants of EUR1.5 million which were introduced to support businesses during the pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs. This principally related to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme in Ireland.

The Group also received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers for the period 27 March 2020 to 31 December 2020 in Ireland and from 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 in the UK. This represented a saving of EUR5.5 million at the Group's Irish hotels and GBP3.3 million (EUR3.6 million) at its UK hotels. The rates waivers in Ireland and the UK have continued into 2021.

Under the warehousing of tax liabilities introduced by the Irish government, the payment of Irish VAT liabilities of EUR4.9 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR7.8 million relating to the year ended 31 December 2020 have been deferred and are payable during the year ended 31 December 2021. In the UK, VAT liabilities of EUR0.5 million (GBP0.4 million) have been deferred until 31 March 2021 and payroll tax liabilities of EUR0.3 million (GBP0.3 million) will be paid by instalments during 2021, as agreed with the UK tax authorities, with the outstanding balance settled in full by 31 July 2021.

Central costs and share-based payments expense

Central costs amounted to EUR8.1 million in 2020. Central costs decreased by EUR5.5 million (40%) compared to the same period last year after excluding the impact in 2019 of the release of insurance provisions totalling EUR1.9 million. The Group took immediate action to mitigate against the impact from Covid-19 across a number of areas. These included the reduction of payroll through a combination of salary cuts and reduced working hours. Discretionary sales and marketing expenditure was suspended during periods of hotel closures and non-committed expenditure was deferred. The Board has also taken reductions in basic pay and fees.

Property revaluations

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset specific risk adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. They also have regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Due to the immediate impact of Covid-19 on near term cash flows, revaluation losses of EUR174.4 million were recorded on our property assets in 2020, of which EUR13.4 million was recorded in the second half of the year.

EUR143.6 million of the losses are recorded as reversals through the revaluation reserve (year ended 31 December 2019: net gain of EUR120.8 million). EUR199.3 million remains in the revaluation reserve as at 31 December 2020 relating to prior period unreversed revaluation gains. EUR30.8 million of the valuation reduction in 2020 is recorded through profit or loss, of which EUR3.5 million was recorded in the second half of the year (year ended 31 December 2019: net gain of EUR1.6 million). These revaluation losses through profit or loss relate to assets where the valuation is below previously recorded cost including capital investment. All losses may be reversed through the revaluation reserve and profit or loss respectively in future periods should valuations recover.

The measures being taken globally to respond to Covid-19 has meant that the valuers have been faced with an unprecedented set of circumstances on which to base a judgement and therefore, they have reported their valuation on the basis of "material valuation uncertainty" in line with valuations on most property asset types.

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion 2020 2019 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss (30.8) 1.6 Impairment of right-of-use assets (7.6) - Impairment of goodwill (3.2) - Accounting loss on sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont (1.7) - Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment at leased hotels (1.0) - Hotel pre-opening expenses (0.1) - Adjusting items1 (44.4) 1.6

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group. Consequently, items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either 'year on year' or with other similar businesses are excluded.

As explained in the previous section, the Group recorded a net revaluation loss through profit or loss of EUR30.8 million in 2020 with EUR27.3 million incurred in the first half of 2020, and a further EUR3.5 million in the second half the year.

On 24 April 2020, the Group completed the sale and leaseback of the Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin. The sale results in the derecognition of the property asset. The property was previously valued based on the expected price that would be received to sell the asset outright. The valuation included all the future economic benefits for the assets on the assumption they are all disposed of. In a sale and subsequent leaseback, the Group retains the economic benefit 'post rent' of the asset for the period of the lease. This would typically lead to a loss on sale because of the proceeds being less than the fair value due to an element of the benefits no longer being reflected in the value of the right-of-use asset. This results in an accounting loss through profit or loss of EUR1.7 million.

Following the impact of Covid-19 on expected trading, particularly on near term profitability, assets related primarily to our leased properties including goodwill, fixtures, fittings and equipment and right-of-use assets were assessed for impairment based on their discounted cash flows. The impact on near term cashflows has led to an impairment through profit or loss on a limited number of the Group's assets. These related primarily to leased properties resulting in impairments of right-of-use assets (EUR7.6 million), goodwill (EUR3.2 million) and fixtures, fittings and equipment owned by the hotels in leased properties (EUR1.0 million).

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of its useful estimated life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR3.6 million to EUR20.7 million due principally to the additional depreciation on the new right-of-use assets arising from the lease of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin from April 2020 (EUR1.3 million) and full year impact of Clayton Hotel Cambridge which was leased from November 2019 (EUR1.4 million).

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

In 2020, depreciation of property, plant and equipment increased by EUR0.4 million to EUR26.6 million. This increase was driven by refurbishment projects carried out at existing hotels during 2019 and 2020 which replaced items that had already been fully depreciated in previous accounting periods. This was offset to a large extent by a decrease in the depreciation charge following the revaluation losses of land and buildings during 2020 and the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April 2020.

Finance Costs

EURmillion 2020 2019 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 9.1 9.1 Impact of interest rate swaps 2.0 1.2 Modification loss on amended debt facility 4.3 - Other finance costs 1.8 1.5 Net exchange loss on financing activities 0.1 0.4 Capitalised interest (1.7) (0.5) Finance costs excluding impact of IFRS 16 15.6 11.7 Interest on lease liabilities 22.4 18.9 Finance costs 38.0 30.6

Interest on lease liabilities increased primarily due to the full year impact of the lease on Clayton Hotel Cambridge entered into in November 2019 and the lease on Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin from April 2020 which increased the charge by EUR1.9 million and EUR1.8 million respectively.

As a result of the amended and restated loan facility in July 2020, the Group assessed the discounted cash flows under the new facility agreement discounted at the old effective interest rate compared to the discounted cash flows under the old facility agreement. This resulted in a modification loss of EUR4.3 million.

The Group also incurred higher margins on loans as shown by an increase to the Group's weighted average interest cost in respect of Euro denominated borrowings and Sterling denominated borrowings for the year, which were 1.8% (2019: 1.4%) and 3.1% (2019: 2.9%) respectively.

These increases were partially offset by additional capitalised interest on the site in Shoreditch, London (acquired in August 2019) and higher interest rates being capitalised for 2020 compared to 2019.

Tax charge

As the Group has incurred a loss before tax in 2020, the Group has recognised a tax credit of EUR10.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2020, primarily relating to the net value of tax losses which are available to utilise against both prior year taxable profits and future taxable profits. A significant portion of these tax losses can be set against prior year taxable profits. The current year has resulted in utilisable tax losses of EUR64.5 million, EUR16.5 million which have been carried back and used against previous taxes paid. Following Irish and UK government initiatives to support businesses impacted by Covid-19, these losses have generated initial cash refunds of EUR2.3 million during 2020 despite returns not yet filed. Additional losses of approximately EUR12.3 million will be carried back on submission of 2020 tax returns in 2021, generating additional refunds of EUR1.5 million. This will leave EUR35.7 million of unutilised 2020 losses which will be used against taxable profits in 2021 and future years as appropriate, reducing future corporation tax liabilities payable by EUR5.7 million based on currently enacted tax rates. The Group is confident that the remaining tax losses incurred during 2020 will be fully utilised in future periods.

Due to tax incentives introduced following the Global Financial Crisis to stimulate the property market, no tax charge arises on the increase in value between the cost of developing Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin and the sales proceeds received.

(Loss)/earnings per share (EPS)

The Group's EPS for 2020 was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in a 93.3 cents decrease in basic earnings per share and a 69.2 cents decrease in adjusted basic earnings per share for 2020.

Cents (EUR) 2020 2019 (Loss)/earnings per share - basic (50.9) 42.4 (Loss)/earnings per share - diluted (50.9) 42.0 Adjusted (loss)/earnings per share - basic1 (27.2) 42.0

Proactive cash flow management ensures strong liquidity in 2020

Despite the ongoing headwinds from Covid-19, Dalata continues to maintain strong liquidity with significant financial headroom. At the end of 2020, the Group had cash resources of EUR50.2 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR247.9 million.

Throughout 2020, Dalata successfully implemented several measures to mitigate the financial consequences of the impact of Covid-19 and increased its cash and undrawn debt facilities from EUR161.8 million at the end of 2019 to EUR298.1 million at the end of 2020. Under the amended debt facility agreement there is a minimum liquidity covenant of EUR50.0 million until 30 March 2022. These actions included proactive cost reductions across all areas of the Group, focused working capital management, the postponement of uncommitted capital expenditure and the cancellation of the final 2019 dividend originally recommended by the Board. In addition, the Group was assisted by way of government support initiatives in Ireland and the UK, in the form of government grants and assistance and the deferral of VAT and payroll tax liabilities.

The sale of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin for gross proceeds of EUR65.0 million in April, the additional EUR39.4 million debt facility agreed in July 2020 and the net proceeds of EUR92.0 million raised through an equity placing in September further strengthened liquidity.

At 31 December 2020, the Group has commitments relating to capital expenditure of EUR30.6 million which relates primarily to the new Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin. This project is expected to be completed in 2022 at which point the Group will legally complete the agreed contract to sell the residential units for up to EUR42.4 million to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES"), the overall value depending on how Part V obligations (Social and Affordable housing allocation) are settled with Dublin City Council. Those funds will then be received.

Projected lease payments payable under current lease contracts are EUR33.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2021. The increase in lease payments versus 2020 is principally due to the fact that the Group did not pay rent at Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in the first year of the lease agreement. Non-cancellable lease rentals of EUR2.7 million and other contractual obligations payable under the agreements for lease which have not yet commenced are together projected to amount to EUR5.2 million for the year ending 31 December 2021. The timing and amounts payable are subject to change depending on the date of commencement of these leases and final bedroom numbers.

The Group continues to actively monitor and preserve cash. The Group have prepared projections which assume a gradual improvement throughout 2021 as vaccines are rolled out and restrictions are loosened. The projections have been stress tested to assume a slower recovery through 2021 and also to assume ongoing full lockdowns throughout 2021 with no additional mitigating actions. In the stressed scenarios, the Group has sufficient liquidity to continue to meet its obligations as they fall due, for at least 12 months from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements and is not forecast to be in breach of its covenants for at least the next two testing periods up to testing at 30 June 2022. There are also additional mitigating strategies available to the Group which the Group have not modelled which would further support and improve the Group's position.

Balance Sheet | Primed for recovery and opportunities

EURmillion 2020 2019 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,202.7 1,471.3 Right-of-use assets 411.0 386.4 Intangible assets and goodwill 31.7 36.1 Contract fulfilment costs 22.4 13.3 Other non-current assets8 23.5 12.6 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 10.5 23.7 Cash and cash equivalents 50.2 40.6 Total assets 1,752.0 1,984.0 Equity 932.8 1,072.8 Loans and borrowings 314.1 411.7 Lease liabilities 399.6 362.1 Trade and other payables 48.7 66.2 Other liabilities9 56.8 71.2 Total equity and liabilities 1,752.0 1,984.0

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented challenges, Dalata's balance sheet remains robust with EUR1.2 billion of property, plant and equipment in prime locations across Ireland and the UK. Net Debt has also decreased from EUR375 million at the end of 2019 to EUR264 million at the end of 2020 driven by the initiatives and actions as discussed in the previous section. The Group's strong balance sheet ensures it is well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the future.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,202.7 million at the end of 2020. The decrease of EUR268.6 million in twelve months is driven principally by revaluation losses on property assets of EUR174.4 million, EUR71.9 million due to the sale of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin, foreign exchange movements which decreased the value of the UK hotel assets by EUR21.6 million and the depreciation charge of EUR26.6 million partially offset by additions of EUR25.4 million.

Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure 2020 2019 EURmillion Development capital expenditure: Acquisition of freeholds or site purchases 0.7 156.2 Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and renovations 11.0 12.5 Other development expenditure 5.3 5.5 Total development capital expenditure 17.0 174.2 Total refurbishment capital expenditure 8.4 15.2 Additions to property, plant and equipment 25.4 189.4

The Group typically allocates 4% of revenue to refurbishment capital expenditure. However, as a result of the pandemic, the Group suspended all non-committed capital expenditure in order to preserve cash. Furthermore, government restrictions necessitated the closure of most construction sites during the Covid-19 lockdown in the second quarter which slowed contracted spend.

In the second half of 2020, the Group incurred an additional EUR1.3 million in refurbishment capital expenditure, for essential works only, bringing the total amount for the year to EUR8.4 million. EUR3.8 million was spent on refurbishing bedrooms and a further EUR4.6 million was incurred on public areas, back of house areas and completing health and safety works.

During the year, the Group incurred EUR17.0 million on previously committed development capital expenditure including: - EUR5.2 million on the construction of the new conference centre at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin which was

completed in November 2020; - EUR4.4 million on the development of the new Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin; - EUR2.6 million on renovation works at Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin which were completed in July 2020; and - EUR1.3 million on works completed at Clayton Hotel Birmingham including the ground floor restructuring which was

completed in December 2020 and some costs relating to the 44-bed extension which opened in December 2020. The

landlord bore the majority of the costs of the extension in line with the amended lease agreement.

Contract fulfilment costs

Contract fulfilment costs relate to the Group's contractual agreement with IRES entered into on 16 November 2018, for IRES to purchase a residential development the Group is developing (comprising 69 residential units) on the site of the former Tara Towers hotel. The overall sale value of the transaction is expected to be up to EUR42.4 million (excluding VAT). Dalata incurred development costs in fulfilling the contract of EUR8.8 million during the year.

EURmillion Contract fulfilment costs at 1 January 2020 13.3 Other costs incurred in fulfilling contract to date 8.8 Capitalised borrowing costs 0.3 Contract fulfilment costs at 31 December 2020 22.4

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 31 December 2020, the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to EUR411.0 million and lease liabilities amounted to EUR399.6 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets Balance at 1 January 2020 362.1 386.4 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (20.7) Interest on lease liabilities 22.4 - Additions during the year 51.9 61.7 Impairment of right-of-use assets - (7.6) Remeasurement of lease liabilities (1.6) (1.6) Lease payments (28.0) - Translation adjustment (7.2) (7.2) Balance at 31 December 2020 399.6 411.0

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks where applicable.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified.

Additions relate to the Group entering into a 35 year lease in April 2020 of the Clayton Hotel Charlemont in Dublin following a sale and leaseback transaction which has resulted in the recognition of a right-of-use asset and lease liability of EUR56.3 million and EUR46.6 million respectively. The other additions relate to the extension of the Clayton Hotel Birmingham of EUR5.4 million (GBP4.8 million) which includes EUR0.1 million of initial direct costs and a lease liability of EUR5.3 million (GBP4.7 million).

Following the impact of Covid-19 on expected trading, particularly on near term profitability, assets related primarily to our leased properties including goodwill, fixtures, fittings and equipment and right-of-use assets were assessed for impairment based on their discounted cash flows. The impact on near term cashflows has led to an impairment through profit or loss on a limited number of the Group's assets resulting in impairments of right-of-use assets (EUR7.6 million), goodwill (EUR3.2 million) and fixtures, fittings and equipment owned in leased properties (EUR1.0 million).

The remeasurement of lease liabilities relates to the reassessment of the lease liabilities of two leases following agreed rent reductions as a direct consequences of temporary hotel closures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The associated right-of-use assets have decreased accordingly.

Loans and borrowings

As at 31 December 2020, the Group had loans and borrowings of EUR314.1 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR247.9 million.

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 31 December 2020 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 176.5 - 196.3 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in Sterling 93.0 - 103.5 - Drawn in Euro - 14.0 14.0 Loan modification - - 0.3 Loans and borrowings at 31 December 2020 269.5 14.0 314.1

The Group refinanced its debt facility in 2018 with a new EUR525 million multicurrency debt facility consisting of a EUR200 million term loan facility and a EUR325 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"). In August 2019, the Group availed of its option to extend this facility for an additional year so it now expires on 26 October 2024.

In March 2020, the Group agreed an amendment to its facility agreement with its banking club to provide additional headroom on its covenants for the next two covenant reporting periods, 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2020 as a result of the impact of Covid-19.

In July 2020, the Group entered into an amended and restated facility agreement with its banking club which raised an additional EUR39.4 million in revolving credit facilities with a maturity date of 30 September 2022. EUR20.1 million of revolving credit facilities had their maturity shortened to 30 September 2022 from 26 October 2024. The revised covenants in this agreement include, amongst others, Net Debt to Value covenants and a minimum liquidity restriction of EUR50 million whereby either cash, remaining undrawn facilities or a combination of both must not fall below EUR50 million at any point to 30 March 2022. The revised covenants were put in place to avoid potential breaches in covenants based on trailing twelve-month EBITDA during the period of recovery in trading profits following the impact of Covid-19. The Group will revert to the previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover for testing at 30 June 2022. The Group is in compliance with its covenants as at 31 December 2020. Net Debt to Value1 amounted to 23% at 31 December 2020.

In line with IFRS 9, a modification loss of EUR4.3 million was immediately recognised in profit or loss in 2020 as a result of the amended and restated facility agreement. Costs of EUR0.6 million incurred in relation to the amendment were capitalised and are amortised to profit or loss on an effective interest rate basis over the term. These loans and borrowings are recognised at amortised cost with directly attributable costs being amortised to profit or loss on an effective interest rate basis over the term.

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the euro value of the Group's UK assets.

The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group are: 1. Impact of COVID-19 Restrictions - The Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted business during 2020 and this has

continued into 2021. The demand for our products and services has been significantly reduced by government-imposed

restrictions in both Ireland and the UK. Currently, all of our hotels are closed to the general public in line with

directives from the Irish and UK governments. The outlook for the future remains uncertain at present and the pace

at which restrictions on travel and hospitality will be eased is not yet known. However, vaccine rollouts are now

underway across the world. Dalata's Senior Executive team also have significant experience dealing with major

demand shocks and crises over the last 20 years. The Group's robust response to date and its strong financial

position will allow it to emerge in a financially strong position. The Group's hotel assets amounted to EUR1.2

billion at the end of December 2020 and the Group had cash and unutilised committed debt facilities of EUR290 million

at the end of February 2021. 2. Debt and Cash/Liquidity Positions - The level of bank borrowings the associated interest payments and related

covenants impact the Group's operating and financial flexibility and increase the potential of default risk. The

Group remains disciplined in not overleveraging and ensuring that it can withstand substantial demand shocks. The

Group also mitigates this risk by preparing detailed financial forecasting and analysis and monitoring debt

covenants. Throughout the current crisis we continue to maintain very strong relationships with our banking club

and agreed amendments to the Group's debt facilities agreement in March and July 2020. The July amendment provides

additional flexibility to support the Group as the business recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic with

revised covenants until June 2022. 3. Expansion strategy & risks associated with growth - The opening of new hotels presents an operational risk that

expected earnings may not materialise, particularly as some of the hotels are scheduled to open against a very

uncertain market backdrop. All new hotel developments and potential expansion plans are rigorously assessed by the

Board before their commencements. The Group has structured plans to prepare the Group for expansion, including the

development of internal human resources, standardisation of processes and promotion of our culture. Senior

management also have considerable past experience and a strong track record of success in opening new hotels. 4. Culture and Values - As Dalata expands there is a risk that the organisation's unique culture and values could be

damaged. The rollout of the Dalata business model is dependent on the retention of its strong culture. The Group is

actively managing this risk by focusing on the behaviours of executive management, investing in training and

development programmes and through its employee engagement programme. These values were reflected in the

decision-making process throughout the pandemic. 5. Concentration in the Dublin Market - Before the onset of Covid-19, a very significant proportion of EBITDA was

normally generated by the Dublin hotel portfolio. Therefore, if the Dublin market is slow to recover from the

impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is likely to have a material impact on the Group's performance. Our UK

expansion strategy will reduce the proportion of EBITDA produced out of Dublin over time. 6. Preparing for the Changing Face of the Hospitality and Hotel Markets - Covid-19 has impacted the travel and

hospitality industry as never before. Likewise, its impact on a society as a whole has been substantial. There is a

risk that the Group does not prepare and adapt to how hotels may need to operate in a changed environment. We

continue to monitor carefully what the new normality may look like and what changes we may have to make to our

products and services. We have accelerated investment in technology solutions, both from a guest-facing

perspective, such as our new guest portal, and back-of-house system upgrades. Our decentralised model also

facilitates our General Managers to look at how to best operate their hotel spaces, and senior management support

investment where it is needed in these areas. The Group will continue to identify and embrace such changes, giving

us potential advantage in our markets. 7. Environment & Climate Change - The Group is keenly aware of the risks to society associated with climate change and

environmental issues. We take our responsibilities in this area seriously and recognise our stakeholders' concerns

and expectations. There is a risk that Dalata could suffer reputational damage and a loss in customer, employee or

other stakeholder confidence if it does not appropriately recognise and respond to the impact of our business

activities on the environment. The Group is committed to addressing stakeholder concerns and announced the

formation of a Board subcommittee responsible for environmental, social and governance oversight, effective from 1

January 2020. Since formation of the Board subcommittee, progress has been made on several initiatives in this area

and this will continue in 2021. 8. Development and Retention of Expertise - Dalata's business model is built on the ability to grow and retain

expertise. There is a risk to the Group's ongoing and future success if it fails to retain key people and develop

new talent. To minimise this risk, the Group invests in training and development programmes and reviews market

remuneration trends. Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Group kept the vast majority of the core hotel teams in

place. Retention of our key people will ensure we protect our experienced talent as we continue to manage the

business through this shock and position ourselves for ongoing growth including taking advantage of opportunities

emerging in the current environment. 9. Health and Safety - As a large hotel operator, there is a range of risks associated with life safety, fire safety

and food safety. Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic represents a risk to the underlying health of our customers,

people and suppliers. We are actively managing these risks through ongoing training of our staff on health and

safety within the hotels, capital investment where required and the roll out of our Dalata Keep Safe Programme. We

introduced new protocols including advanced sanitisation, new technologies, and effective physical distancing

measures. All of our new health and safety protocols are accredited by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing

inspection and certification in the Health and Safety area. 10. Information Security and Data Protection - All businesses face increased information security risks associated with

sophisticated cyber- attacks, including those targeting data held by companies. With Covid-19, more people are

working from home, increasing the risk profile in these areas. A successful cyber event could cause significant

disruption to the business. Losing control of personal data could result in reputational damage and regulatory

fines. Dalata's Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001 and protects the Group's information

resources. This framework is supported by audits, company policies and employee training, overseen by external

advisors and ongoing security monitoring. We continue to invest in modern and secure technologies, supported by

employee awareness and training in information security. Our data protection policies set out our obligations

regarding the handling of personal data, and the procedures and principles that are to be followed. Our privacy

committee, including senior management and external privacy specialists, provide leadership in this area, with

regular updates to executive management, Board and Board Committees.

1 See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ("APM") and other definitions.

2 IBEC, Covid restrictions disproportionately impacting experience economy, 8 October 2020.

3 CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

4 The main adjusting items are the net property revaluation loss of EUR30.8 million (2019: net revaluation gain of EUR1.6 million) following the valuation of property assets and impairments of EUR11.8 million on other assets (including goodwill and right-of-use assets) which were significantly impacted by Covid-19. Further detail is provided below.

5 Dublin performance statistics exclude the Ballsbridge Hotel as the hotel effectively did not trade for most of 2020.

6 Performance statistics reflect full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio for both years.

7 Performance statistics reflect full year performance of all hotels in this portfolio for both years regardless of when acquired and include Clayton Hotel Cambridge (leasehold interest entered into in November 2019).

8 Other non-current assets comprise investment property, deferred tax assets and other receivables (which primarily relate to professional fees associated with future lease agreements for hotels currently being constructed or in planning).

9 Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, derivatives, provision for liabilities and current tax liabilities.

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

for the year ended 31 December 2020

2020 2019 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 136,821 429,184 Cost of sales (52,282) (154,584) Gross profit 84,539 274,600 Administrative expenses 3 (158,542) (155,505) Other income 495 1,206 Operating (loss)/profit (73,508) 120,301 Finance costs 4 (37,953) (30,613) (Loss)/profit before tax (111,461) 89,688 Tax credit/(charge) 10,783 (11,476) (Loss)/profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company (100,678) 78,212 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 9 (143,631) 120,723 Related deferred tax 21,337 (17,272) (122,294) 103,451 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange difference on translating foreign operations (23,313) 23,592 Gain/(loss) on net investment hedge 16,804 (16,987) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges (6,511) (4,238) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss 1,992 1,177 Related deferred tax (565) 382 (11,593) 3,926 Other comprehensive (loss)/ income for the year, net of tax (133,887) 107,377 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year attributable to owners of the Company (234,565) 185,589 Earnings per share Basic (loss)/earnings per share 14 (50.9) cents 42.4 cents Diluted (loss)/earnings per share 14 (50.9) cents 42.0 cents

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

at 31 December 2020

*Restated 2020 Note 2019 EUR'000 EUR'000 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 8 31,733 36,133 Property, plant and equipment 9 1,202,743 1,471,315 Right-of-use assets 10 411,007 386,407 Investment property 2,089 2,149 Deferred tax assets 12,344 3,527 Contract fulfilment costs 11 22,374 13,346 Other receivables 9,059 6,760 Total non-current assets 1,691,349 1,919,637 Current assets Trade and other receivables 9,231 21,802 Inventories 1,258 1,927 Cash and cash equivalents 50,197 40,586 Total current assets 60,686 64,315 Total assets 1,752,035 1,983,952 Equity Share capital 2,227 1,851 Share premium 504,735 504,488 Capital contribution 25,724 25,724 Merger reserve 81,264 (10,337) Share-based payment reserve 3,419 4,900 Hedging reserve (9,042) (3,958) Revaluation reserve 199,306 351,869 Translation reserve (13,102) (6,593) Retained earnings 138,249 204,897 Total equity 932,780 1,072,841 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 12 314,143 411,739 Lease liabilities 10 388,871 352,434 Deferred tax liabilities 39,404 59,358 Derivatives 9,042 4,434 Provision for liabilities 6,747 4,804 Total non-current liabilities 758,207 832,769 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 10 10,761 9,667 Trade and other payables 48,668 66,163 Derivatives - 89 Current tax liabilities 91 664 Provision for liabilities 1,528 1,759 Total current liabilities 61,048 78,342 Total liabilities 819,255 911,111 Total equity and liabilities 1,752,035 1,983,952

*The split of lease liabilities between current liabilities and non-current liabilities at 31 December 2019 has been reclassified on a basis consistent with the presentation applied at 31 December 2020, which reflects the timing of the future capital repayments of the lease liabilities (note 10).

On behalf of the Board:

John Hennessy Patrick McCann Chair Director

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2020

Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Capital Merger Share-based Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve payment reserve reserve reserve earnings Total reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2020 1,851 504,488 25,724 (10,337) 4,900 (3,958) 351,869 (6,593) 204,897 1,072,841 Comprehensive income: Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (100,678) (100,678) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - (23,313) - (23,313) foreign operations Gain on net - - - - - - - 16,804 - 16,804 investment hedge Revaluation of properties (note - - - - - - (143,631) - - (143,631) 9) Transfer of revaluation gain to retained - - - - - - (30,269) - 30,269 - earnings on sale of property (note 9) Fair value movement on cash - - - - - (6,511) - - - (6,511) flow hedges Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 1,992 - - - 1,992 profit or loss Related deferred - - - - - (565) 21,337 - - 20,772 tax Total comprehensive - - - - - (5,084) (152,563) (6,509) (70,409) (234,565) loss for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled

share-based - - - - 2,280 - - - - 2,280 payments (note 5) Vesting of share awards and 6 247 - - (3,761) - - - 3,761 253 options (note 5) Equity share 370 - - 93,980 - - - - - 94,350 placing issuance Costs of share - - - (2,379) - - - - - (2,379) placing Total transactions with 376 247 - 91,601 (1,481) - - - 3,761 94,504 owners of the Company At 31 December 2,227 504,735 25,724 81,264 3,419 (9,042) 199,306 (13,102) 138,249 932,780 2020

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2019

Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Capital Merger Share-based Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve payment reserve reserve reserve earnings Total reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2019 1,843 503,113 25,724 (10,337) 4,232 (1,279) 248,418 (13,198) 144,061 902,577 Comprehensive income: Profit for the - - - - - - - - 78,212 78,212 year Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on - - - - - - - 23,592 - 23,592 translating foreign operations Loss on net - - - - - - - (16,987) - (16,987) investment hedge Revaluation of properties (note - - - - - - 120,723 - - 120,723 9) Fair value movement on cash - - - - - (4,238) - - - (4,238) flow hedges Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 1,177 - - - 1,177 profit or loss Related deferred - - - - - 382 (17,272) - - (16,890) tax Total comprehensive - - - - - (2,679) 103,451 6,605 78,212 185,589 income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 2,679 - - - - 2,679 payments (note 5) Vesting of share awards and options 8 1,375 - - (2,011) - - - 2,011 1,383 (note 5) Dividends paid - - - - - - - - (19,387) (19,387) Total transactions with owners of the 8 1,375 - - 668 - - - (17,376) (15,325) Company At 31 December 1,851 504,488 25,724 (10,337) 4,900 (3,958) 351,869 (6,593) 204,897 1,072,841 2019

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

for the year ended 31 December 2020

2020 2019 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit for the year (100,678) 78,212 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 26,607 26,183 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 20,663 17,127 Amortisation of intangible assets 558 195 Net revaluation movements through profit or loss 30,836 (1,601) Impairment of right-of-use assets 7,541 - Impairment of goodwill 3,226 - Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment 1,015 - Loss on sale and leaseback 1,673 - Share-based payments expense 2,280 2,679 Interest on lease liabilities 22,405 18,945 Other interest and finance costs 15,548 11,668 Tax (credit)/charge (10,783) 11,476 20,891 164,884 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables and provision for liabilities (13,620) 1,569 Decrease/(increase) in current and non-current receivables 12,707 (793) Decrease in inventories 650 85 Tax refund/(paid) 2,176 (10,776) Net cash from operating activities 22,804 154,969 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (27,915) (176,933) Contract fulfilment cost payments (8,065) (3,528) Receipt of capital grants 150 - Costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for leases (7,178) (5,790) Proceeds from sale of Clayton Hotel Charlemont 64,190 - Purchase of intangible assets (547) (1,076) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities 20,635 (187,327) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid on lease liabilities (22,405) (18,945) Other interest and finance costs paid (12,956) (11,196) Receipt of bank loans 61,486 134,437 Repayment of bank loans (146,572) (42,158) Repayment of lease liabilities (5,618) (8,569) Dividends paid - (19,387) Proceeds from vesting of share awards and options 253 1,383 Proceeds from share placing 94,350 - Costs of share placing paid (2,379) - Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (33,841) 35,565 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,598 3,207 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 40,586 35,907 Effect of movements in exchange rates 13 1,472 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 50,197 40,586

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements 1. General information and basis of preparation

Dalata Hotel Group plc (the 'Company') is a company domiciled in the Republic of Ireland. The Company's registered office is 4th Floor, Burton Court, Burton Hall Drive, Sandyford, Dublin 18.

The financial information presented here in these condensed consolidated financial statements does not comprise full statutory financial statements for 2020 or 2019 and therefore does not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements. The condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 comprise the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (the 'Group') and were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 1 March 2021. Full statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the EU, together with an unqualified audit report thereon (containing an emphasis of matter drawing attention to the disclosures of the material valuation uncertainty in respect of the estimated fair value of the Group's land and buildings as at 31 December 2020, without qualifying the audit report) under Section 391 of the Companies Act 2014, will be annexed to the annual return and filed with the Registrar of Companies. The full statutory financial statements for 2019 have already been filed with the Registrar of Companies with an unqualified audit report thereon.

These condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Euro, rounded to the nearest thousand or million (this is clearly set out in the condensed financial statements where applicable), which is the functional currency of the parent company and also the presentation currency for the Group's financial reporting.

