

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales increased in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 7.0 percent year-on-year in January.



'In January, turnover grew in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel as well as in grocery stores and stores selling manufactured goods,' Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuels increased by 11.0 percent yearly and stores selling manufacturing goods and grocery stores rose by 8.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, Tiigiste said.



Sales of stores selling via mail orders or the internet grew 48.0 percent in January.



Meanwhile, stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear declined 21.0 percent and stores selling non-specialized goods fell 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 17.0 percent in January.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales increased 2.0 percent in January.



